Schedule’s out: You can watch 12 Twins spring training games on TV this year

The Twins switched radio partners this year, jumping from the Pohlad family-owned KQGO to Entercom’s 830 AM (WCCO). The Twins, WCCO, and Fox Sports North on Thursday released the spring training slate of games.

You can watch 11 spring training games on FSN this year, and another one on ESPN. Five of those FSN games will be radio simulcasts, featuring the voices of Cory Provus and Dan Gladden.The Treasure Island Baseball Network has 25 broadcasts on the schedule, and WCCO will broadcast 15 games.

Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Feb. 13.

Here’s a look at the schedule the Twins announced Thursday: