Twins bring on Jim Kaat as a special assistant for ‘community and business initiatives’

The bus full of Twins ambassadors is filling up quickly.

One day after adding Justin Morneau to the front office as a special assistant, the Twins announced that they’ve hired long-timeTwins great Jim Kaat as a special assistant.

Kaat pitched 15 seasons for the Twins/Senators franchise from the late 1950s to the early ’70s, and was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

The roles vary from person to person, but the Twins organization is piling on a number of former stars as unofficial ambassadors. Kaat joins Morneau, Michael Cuddyer, LaTroy Hawkins, Torii Hunter, Kent Hrbek, Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Jack Morris, Tony Oliva as former Twins greats that you’ll see around the ballpark as members of the Twins organization to this day.

Here’s Kaat’s job description, per the Twins: