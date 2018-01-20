Brian Dozier says Twins haven’t offered, but he would be open to a contract extension to stay in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One offseason full of trade rumors was enough for Brian Dozier, apparently. Dozier, a free agent at the end of the year, says he’d be open to a contract extension to stay with the Twins.

“I think it’s been said enough that I want to be here,” Dozier said. “They [the Twins front office] know where we’re at. … They definitely know.”

Dozier was the Twins’ best player last year. He won the A.L. Gold Glove at second base and hit .271/.359/.498 with 34 home runs and 106 runs scored.

He said that he would “absolutely” be willing to talk contract extension this winter, with one year to go on his 4-year, $20 million contract. That agreement will pay him $9 million this season. Dozier says that the Twins haven’t approached him about getting a new deal done. But it also should be noted that with a free agent frenzy being forecast in the weeks leading up to spring training, perhaps the Twins have other lines in the water.

Dozier said that he didn’t want to dwell on the topic of conversation, but did admit that the idea of free agency is intriguing to him. “We play and we don’t focus on all that stuff, but that is kind of the writing on the wall when you have one year left. …. But it is kind fo an elephant in the room.”

He said this has been a pretty normal offseason for him — he took two months off of baseball activities. One notable change, though, is to his diet. Dozier said he watched a documentary and had some nutritional consulting that persuaded him to cut red meat from his diet. To get his protein now, he says, he eats chicken and “a lot of fish. A lot of fish.”

It’s about “sustainable energy,” he said. “Baseball has moved in a direction where they actually care about putting good stuff in your body. The Twins, with all the organic stuff we have in the clubhouse now, that’s huge because the aging of players is getting a lot better.”

“I’m still 5 years away from starting my prime,” Dozier said with a smile.