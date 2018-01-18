Wetmore: A few thoughts on Justin Morneau joining the fold for the Twins

The Twins and Justin Morneau made the reunion official Wednesday with a press conference in the Legends club at Target Field. Corey Koskie, Joe Mauer, members of the Pohlad family and even former Wild player Mark Parrish all were in attendance to witness Morneau’s official goodbye to the game as a player, and his hello to a new role in Minnesota’s front office.

This column presents 5 thoughts on the new path for the former slugger.

1. What will Justin Morneau do in his new role?

Much like the trio of former Twins players hired in the front office last year, my sense is that this role will be one that evolves over time. The press release announcing the job states that Morneau will help with “position player development by focusing on transition programs and teaching an understanding of major league expectations, environment, and culture.”

He’ll also have a hand in the draft and player acquisition. LaTroy Hawkins and Michael Cuddyer gave their input on Matt Belisle as a teammate before the Twins signed him as a free agent last winter. Hunter spent time working with the team to develop recruiting profiles of players in the draft. That’s in addition to their work with current players on the roster and trying to get the most out of each Major Leaguer on the club.

So Morneau will be in spring training, and he’ll probably have those same responsibilities.

“I think the plan is to go to spring training a couple times, to visit the minor league cities. And then if there’s a guy down there struggling and maybe needs some different eyes on his swing or player first base or whatever it is, I’ll go to that,” Morneau said. “So it’s a little bit of everything. And to try to figure out what I’m good at or what I like doing the most and where I can have the biggest impact. … I think we’ll try to revisit it next winter [and tweak the role].”

2. Could he help a guy like Max Kepler?

When some guys retire, they choose to get away from the game. As Morneau put it, baseball had been at the ‘center of his universe’ for so long, and I can only imagine that it’s a difficult reality to grasp when you’re a free agent and the phone calls from teams slow down to a halt. Morneau said that the game will tell you when it’s time to be done playing, and apparently for Morneau, who was an unsigned free agent all of last season, that time has come.

I thought it was interesting that he highlighted during his press conference Wednesday that he started to follow Twins games more and more closely throughout the season. He was at Target Field last year briefly, and the conversations that led to this job started as early as last May or June. I found this anecdote particularly interesting.

“It was tough at first,” Morneau said, “but the team was playing so well that it became easier to watch again. … Then I started to get more involved and more involved and I started to watch guys’ swings and knew that I wanted to be back and be a part of that. I watched [Max] Kepler hit and I’d go, ‘Maybe there’s a couple things that I can help him with that I did.’

“I think that’s what excites me now is being able to think that I could possibly have an impact on a younger player’s career that’s in a similar position that I was in, and try to figure out – because it’s hard to figure it out at the big league level. … As a young hitter it’s hard to process all that. So I’m hopeful that I can have an impact on guys [in that way], starting in the minor leagues and in the big leagues.”

Morneau as a young left-handed hitter didn’t fare as well against lefties as he did righties. The famous story is that he had some people close to him tell him to start making some better choices, then his 2006 campaign blossomed from bad start into an MVP winning year, and the Twins won the division.

That was before I covered the Twins, so I’d have to do some digging to figure out why that is or if it’s just the normal maturation of any good MLB hitter. Strictly speaking about the ability to hit lefties, Kepler last year was a little disappointing.

Last spring I was in the camp that believed Kepler would become a star. He’s a good hitter against righties. Last year, though, he had the bat taken out of his hand against lefties toward the end of the year, and that kind of development will certainly limit his productivity.

Against righties last year, Kepler hit .272/.343/.484, which is a good line. Productive player, good hitter.

Against lefties, Kepler hit .152/.213/.240, and you can see why Paul Molitor chose to protect Kepler from some left-handed matchups with the Twins fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Can Kepler improve on that deficiency and deliver on the star potential? Can Morneau help him with that ascension?

3. Morneau sort of called his shot in July of 2014.

I remember covering the 2014 all-star game at Target Field, and what a cool event that was. The top moment for Twins fans had to have been when Glen Perkins closed out the game with Kurt Suzuki as his catcher. There was also the Derek Jeter farewell, the alleged ‘grooved fastball,’ Mike Trout taking over the game and putting on a show, Giancarlo Stanton making the stadium look small in a home run derby. All great moments. One thing that stood out to me was watching Morneau compete in the derby that year. He got a warm reception from the local fans but he didn’t have much success in that derby.

He was flooded with media requests after the event, from Candian outlets to local media members who had covered Morneau in his time with the Twins. I remember being taken aback when Morneau ended his interview session by saying that he remembered his time in Minnesota fondly, and “You never know when you’ll be back here someday.”

I didn’t know whether he meant as a player or in some other capacity. I guess now we have that answer.

4. A quick jab about the evergreen trees.

I had to laugh when Twins owner Jim Pohlad called for the microphone to ask a question at Monreau’s press conference.

I wondered, ‘Where’s this going?’

Morneau had shared a story about how baseball pick-up games were much less structured as he was growing up in Canada. He and the neighbor kids picked a few evergreen trees to represent the “green monster” in left field, while a few posts on a railing filled in as the right-field porch. Through the railing posts was a ground-rule double, hit it clear over the posts and it was a home run.

Pohlad grabbed the mic and couldn’t help it.

“I was interested to learn that you, during your wiffle ball days, you learned how to hit with green trees as your backdrop,” he said. The gathered crowd got a laugh out of that. “I’ll accept if you want to defer to Joe [Mauer] on that one.”

“Yeah I don’t know what to say about that,” Morneau said, his face probably turning a little red, in reference to the evergreen trees that used to populate what’s now the center field berm at Target Field.

The popular touch around the ballpark was replaced with a giant black batter’s eye in center, amid complaints from players that it was too difficult to track pitches with the coniferous trees in the background.

