World Series champs claim lefty Buddy Boshers off waivers from the Twins

The Astros have claimed former Twins reliever Buddy Boshers off waivers. Boshers was designated for assignment last week to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for new reliever Addison Reed, who signed a 2-year deal to join the Twins.

Boshers’ roster spot was in danger when the Twins gave lefty Zach Duke a Major League deal to serve as a lefty reliever. The Twins also have Taylor Rogers, and might see Tyler Jay in the big leagues this year.

Boshers pitched well for stretches in 2016, but was constantly shuffled between Triple-A and the Majors in Derek Falvey’s first year in charge of the Twins. Boshers had a 4.89 ERA in 35 innings this season, including a below-average 18.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate.

If Minnesota wants to sign any of the remaining big-name free agents, they’d need to clear more room on the 40-man roster, which is currently full.