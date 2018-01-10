Did Yu Darvish just add the famed ‘mystery team’ for himself?

Yu Darvish is not the only free agent who is yet to find work. But he’s certainly one of the most prominent. As the baseball world waits to find out where the best available pitcher will sign, the Twins apparently are on the list.

That list includes at least six teams, according to one report and, well, a quote tweet from Darvish himself.

The report, from Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, lists the Twins, Rangers, Yankees, Astros and Cubs as the five teams that Darvish is still considering. Count it up, that’s three legitimate World Series contenders, his longtime club, and the Twins.

But then Darvish chimed in on Twitter, and added the infamous mystery team to the equation.

I know one more team is in. https://t.co/exxubGP7Qo — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) January 11, 2018

One more team? So, call it at least six teams still in the bidding.

Most interesting to Twins fans, however, is that Minnesota is still in the mix. Or at least Darvish didn’t refute the point on Twitter.

Twins GM Thad Levine worked alongside GM Jon Daniels’ in Texas when Darvish signed with the Rangers out of Japan before the 2012 season. So Levine was there for most of the 31-year-old ace’s tenure. And Minnesota could make sense for baseball and financial reasons, too. They seemingly have the flexibility to pay $25 million for a top-flight starter, if they decide that it’s the right play. And with a good young core of hitters and a great outfield defense anchored by Byron Buxton, the Twins seem to me like a desirable place for a starting pitcher to choose.

I’ve followed the rumors and reports this winter; I’m curious to see where he lands. It caught my eye Wednesday when Darvish himself tweeted about where he might land. Will it be one of the five clubs on that reported list? Or could it be a mystery team?

With spring training starting in less than five weeks, I think we ought to know soon.