Bert Blyleven apparently spoke too soon when bidding farewell to ‘Circle Me Bert’ promotion

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore March 28, 2018 9:29 am

Fox Sports North is doubling back on something Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven tweeted Tuesday night.

Apparently, fans with signs can still be hereby circled.

If you watch Twins games on TV, you’ve grown used to hearing those words.

Blyleven took to Twitter on Tuesday to bid farewell to a long-running tradition at Fox Sports North. Blyleven said on Twitter that the TV broadcast will no longer feature his “Circle Me Bert” promo.

But not so fast.

FSN tweets Wednesday that the promo isn’t going away, it’s just evolving. Here’s what they tweeted Wednesday.

The company probably is not thrilled with the misinformation that hit the public consciousness in the wake of Blyleven’s original tweet. Then again, it seems to have resulted in a metric ton of publicity that wouldn’t have otherwise existed.

Who knew that so many cared so deeply about Bert’s on-air geometry?

