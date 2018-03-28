Bert Blyleven apparently spoke too soon when bidding farewell to ‘Circle Me Bert’ promotion

Fox Sports North is doubling back on something Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven tweeted Tuesday night.

Apparently, fans with signs can still be hereby circled.

If you watch Twins games on TV, you’ve grown used to hearing those words.

Blyleven took to Twitter on Tuesday to bid farewell to a long-running tradition at Fox Sports North. Blyleven said on Twitter that the TV broadcast will no longer feature his “Circle Me Bert” promo.

Just informed by FSN that there will be no more “Circle Me Bert” and Minnesota Lottery winners for this coming season. I want to thank all the fans that made signs over the past 15+ seasons. Doesn’t mean you can’t still bring signs! Go Twins — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) March 27, 2018

But not so fast.

FSN tweets Wednesday that the promo isn’t going away, it’s just evolving. Here’s what they tweeted Wednesday.

“Circle Me Bert” started as an organic on-air element and is not going away. It will continue in its original form. @BertBlyleven28 will continue to circle fans on TV. The “Winners Circle” concept by @MNLottery – separate from “Circle Me Bert”- is evolving to include more fans. — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 28, 2018

The company probably is not thrilled with the misinformation that hit the public consciousness in the wake of Blyleven’s original tweet. Then again, it seems to have resulted in a metric ton of publicity that wouldn’t have otherwise existed.

Who knew that so many cared so deeply about Bert’s on-air geometry?