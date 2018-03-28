Here’s a hot take: Post columnist picks Twins to go to the World Series

Who doesn’t love a hot take?

If you hold an opinion in the sports realm that’s out there far enough away from the consensus opinion and you turn out to be right, it looks good for you. You’re smarter than the crowd. Or perhaps lucky. Either way, congratulations!

But throw out too many hot takes that are too far out there, though, and you run the risk of being wrong a lot and just sort of looking like one of those people that could find another career on a TV show that features political commentary.

So with that in mind, I saw a hot take Wednesday that is, well, plausible. It’s within the realm of possibility, anyway.

Ken Davidoff is a columnist that covers baseball for the New York Post. The Post published a column this week with a handful of “bold predictions” and some of them rise to the level of hot take.

His take on the Twins? They’re going to the World Series this year.

“Any sucker can bet a few bucks on the 2018 Yankees to hit many home runs, or on the 2018 Indians to strike out a lot of opponents,” Davidoff writes.

He goes on to make the Twins the focal point of his first of 10 bold predictions – 7 of which I count as plausible. Here’s what he wrote about Minnesota:

“The Minnesota Twins will outlast the American League behemoths in The Bronx, Boston, Cleveland and Houston to win the pennant and represent the junior circuit in the World Series. They’ll do this on the strength of a superb bullpen anchored by former Met Addison Reed and the ageless wonder Fernando Rodney.”

You can read the rest of his bold predictions here.

On one hand, sure, just about anything can happen once a club makes the postseason. On the other hand, I still believe the Astros, Yankees, Indians and Red Sox are better than the Twins. Maybe a lot better.

I don’t think it’s likely that the Twins will get by the rest of the American League to go to the World Series. Considering that they would most likely have to go through the Wild Card to get there – Cleveland is still the heavy favorite in the A.L. Central – it just doesn’t seem like the math is in their favor.

But sports are weird and Cinderella stories do exist. They happen every year.

I guess what I’m saying is that, yes, this is a hot take about the Twins. But I’d say there’s a nonzero chance that this year’s Twins team proves him right.