Kennys Vargas clears waivers with the Twins, gets outrighted to minor leagues

It seemed like a weird fit that the Cincinnati Reds of all teams claimed Kennys Vargas when the Twins put him on waivers the last time. The Reds, after all, have one of the best first basemen in baseball in Joey Votto and don’t have the luxury of the DH position during most of their games.

Now the ploy makes a little bit more sense.

The Reds tried to send Vargas through waivers once his contract was their property. But the Twins claimed him, sent him through waivers again, and now he’s been outrighted to the minor leagues, the team announced Tuesday.

Vargas will now be a member of the Twins’ organization in the minor leagues and he does not hold a 40-man roster spot. As we saw last spring with Byung Ho Park, that could be a difficult hurdle to clear when it comes time for the Twins to go get a bat from the minor leagues. The path of least resistance in those cases is to recall somebody who is already on the 40-man roster, rather than have to clear another roster spot.

In his career with the Twins, Vargas hit .252/.311/.437 with 35 homers in 859 plate appearances.

Vargas, who will be 28 this summer, has been exceptionally friendly with media members in four seasons with the Twins. He’s a former undrafted free agent from Puerto Rico and has hit his way into 236 big leagues games since his debut in 2014.

