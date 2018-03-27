Starting rotation: Where the Indians still clearly outpace the Twins

In the first part of this three-part series, we compared the projected lineups of Cleveland and Minnesota, the two favorites in the American League Central. While Cleveland had the slightly better lineup, the two were actually very close; the Indians’ lineup last year had a combined fWAR of 24.5, while the Twins stood at 23.3.

Now, let’s look at how the two teams compare in the pitching department. We’ll begin with the starting rotation. (Note: I’m including injured starters Ervin Santana and Danny Salazar in the analysis, because both are expected back early in the season.)

No. 1 starter

Minnesota: Jake Odorizzi (2017: 4.14 ERA, 5.43 FIP, 0.1 fWAR)

Odorizzi is listed as the Twins No. 1 starter here because he’s slated to pitch on opening day. In reality, he’s one of four starters who are all mid-rotation arms for the Twins. Odorizzi had a mediocre 2017 as he struggled with back injuries. Don’t be fooled by the low fWAR though; the preceding three years he had an average fWAR of 2.3. He adds a lot of depth to the rotation, and while he’s certainly not an ace, he’s much more than just an innings eater.

Cleveland: Corey Kluber (2017: 2.25 ERA, 2.50 FIP, 7.3 fWAR)

Kluber is a legitimate ace, and one of the best pitchers in baseball. He won the American League Cy Young last year, as well as the ERA title. When Kluber’s on, he’s nearly unhittable, and gives the Indians a top-of-the-rotation arm who can carry them in the regular season and dominate playoff series.

Advantage: Cleveland

No. 2 starter

Minnesota: J.O. Berrios (2017: 3.89 ERA, 3.84 FIP, 2.8 fWAR)

Of all the Twins starters, Berrios has the best chance of becoming a true number one. He was very good in his age-23 season last year, and is a prime candidate to take another step forward this year. Reducing his walk rate and pitch count will be a key to Berrios continuing to evolve. The stuff is elite.

Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2017: 3.29 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 5.5 fWAR)

Carrasco would be an ace on most teams. In 2017, he put up his fourth straight fantastic season. He gets a ton of strikeouts (28.3% strikeout rate in 2017) and doesn’t walk many hitters (5.8% walk rate). As good a number two as there is in the league.

Advantage: Cleveland

No. 3 starter

Minnesota: Ervin Santana (2017: 3.28 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 2.9 fWAR)

Santana was phenomenal last year, and even if his peripherals suggest regression is coming, he’s still likely to be a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm for the Twins once he gets healthy. He showed no signs of slowing down in his age-34 season last year, and should be motivated again this season in a contract year.

Cleveland: Trevor Bauer (2017: 4.19 ERA, 3.88 FIP, 3.2 fWAR)

Bauer’s ERA doesn’t accurately reflect how good he pitched last year. He got a lot of strikeouts, and his FIP suggests he was a bit unlucky. Still, he’s a pitcher whose FIP has been consistently lower than his ERA, and he’s never posted a sub-4 ERA in his career. Don’t be surprised if that changes as he enters his prime this year.

Advantage: Even

No. 4 starter

Minnesota: Lance Lynn (2017: 3.43 ERA, 4.82 FIP, 1.4 fWAR)

Here’s where Minnesota’s depth starts to pay off. Lynn, in my view, is on the same level as the top three Twins starters. Having a pitcher of his quality at the back-end of the rotation will do wonders for Minnesota’s depth. Lynn’s peripherals took a step back last year, as did his strikeouts. Still, he was good, and in his second year back from Tommy John and on a one-year deal, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him return to his pre-surgery form.

Cleveland: Danny Salazar (2017: 4.28 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 2.2 fWAR)

After an all-star season in 2016, Salazar battled injuries at the end of that season and throughout 2017, and will open this season on the DL with a shoulder issue. When healthy, he’s a dominant starter, and has put up huge strikeout numbers throughout his career. Salazar is only 28, and if he can regain his health he could team with Kluber and Carrasco to form a great rotation. For now, though, there are a lot of question marks.

Advantage: Twins

No. 5 starter

Minnesota: Kyle Gibson (2017: 5.07 ERA, 4.85 FIP, 1.1 fWAR)

Which Gibson will we see? The 2017 first-half version that struggled mightily and got sent down, or the second-half version that was one of the best starters on the team? If it’s the former, he’ll be in Rochester or the bullpen by June. If it’s the latter, he’ll be one of the best fifth starters in the league.

Cleveland: Josh Tomlin (2017: 4.98 ERA, 4.12 FIP, 2.2 fWAR)

Tomlin is a protypical No. 5. He doesn’t get a lot of strikeouts, has an ERA that hovers in the 4.50-5.00 range, and doesn’t go deep into starts. With Cleveland’s offense and what they have at the front of the rotation, that’s more than enough for Terry Francona.

Advantage: Even

Summary

Overall, Cleveland has a vastly superior rotation. While the Twins’ depth makes them competitive with the Indians at the backend, they simply don’t have anyone at this point who can match Kluber and Carrasco, though Berrios could eventually become that.

The combined 2017 fWAR of the two rotations makes clear just how much ground Minnesota still has to cover to catch up to Cleveland. Cleveland’s rotation had a combined fWAR of 20.4 last year, while Minnesota’s was 8.3.