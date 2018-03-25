Position-by position, who has the better lineup: Cleveland or Minnesota?

With Kansas City, Chicago, and Detroit in full rebuilding mode, the AL Central figures to be a two-team race between Cleveland and Minnesota.

Cleveland, with its potent lineup and strong starting rotation, looks to be the clear favorite heading into the season. Minnesota, though, has a chance to close the gap on Cleveland after a strong offseason in which they bolstered their pitching staff and added slugger Logan Morrison.

How close are the Twins to the reigning champs? To help answer that question, let’s break down the teams position-by-position. In this piece, we’ll examine the two teams’ projected lineups. In part two, we’ll look at the pitching.

First base

Minnesota: Joe Mauer (2017: .305/.384/.417, 116 OPS+, 2.3 fWAR)

Mauer had a bounce-back year in 2017, after three straight mediocre offensive seasons. His defense was exceptional, even if voters foolishly overlooked him in Gold Glove voting. Heading into his age-35 season, Mauer is looking to prove he can repeat last year’s production—and not what he did in the three years prior—in the final year of his contract.

Cleveland: Yonder Alonso (2017: .266/.365/.501, 133 OPS+, 2.4 fWAR)

Alonso had a breakout season in 2017, making the all-star team for the first time and setting career highs in a number of offensive categories. He signed a two-year deal with the Indians in the offseason. Like Mauer, Alonso’s 2017 numbers were significantly better than the three years prior, during which he had a slugging percentage under. 400.

Advantage: Even

Second base

Minnesota: Brian Dozier (2017: .271/.359/.498, 127 OPS+, 5.0 fWAR)

Dozier is the rock of the Twins lineup. In addition to playing every day and putting up offensive numbers in line with the best second basemen in the Majors, he plays above average defense, winning his first Gold Glove last season. Dozier is one of the best all-around position players in the American League, and will likely be extra motivated this season as he heads toward free agency without a contract extension.

Cleveland: Jason Kipnis (2017: .232/.291/.414, 81 OPS+, 0.7 fWAR)

After two very strong seasons, Kipnis had an injury-plagued 2017 that saw him get temporarily moved to center field. He’s back at second base now, looking to return to the player that made two all-star teams in 2013 and 2015. Like Dozier, Kipnis is a middle infielder that hits for power and plays solid defense.

Advantage: Twins

Shortstop

Minnesota: Eduardo Escobar (2017: .254/.309/.449, 100 OPS+, 1.6 fWAR)

Jorge Polanco’s suspension is a big blow to the Twins, but Escobar is a more-than-capable replacement. His defense at shortstop is perhaps a bit below league-average, but he has solid power for a middle infielder and can play around the diamond when called upon. He doesn’t have the upside of Polanco, but he’s dependable.

Cleveland: Francisco Lindor (2017: .273/.337/.505, 116 OPS+, 5.9 fWAR)

Lindor is already one of the best shortstops in baseball and is still several years away from his prime. He hits for power and average and is spectacular with the glove. Lindor should be an MVP candidate assuming he stays healthy.

Advantage: Indians

Third base

Minnesota: Miguel Sano (2017: .264/.352/.507, 127 OPS+, 2.3 fWAR)

We all know about Sano’s power and potential. Whether he can stay healthy and in shape, play a serviceable third base, and cut down on the strikeouts are open questions. Sano’s ceiling is very high, and it’s easy to forget that he was arguably the Twins’ best player in the first half of last year. Now he needs to put it together for a full season.

Cleveland: Jose Ramirez (2017: .318/.374/.583, 145 OPS+, 6.6 fWAR)

Ramirez had a phenomenal 2017 season that saw him finish third in the American League MVP voting and quietly ascend to one of the best players in baseball. Entering his age-25 season, he’s perhaps the least talked about superstar in the Majors.

Advantage: Cleveland

Left field

Minnesota: Eddie Rosario (2017: .290/.328/.507, 120 OPS+, 2.5 fWAR)

After two and a half seasons in which he displayed both immense talent and a major lack of plate discipline, Rosario put it all together in the second half last year. Unsurprisingly, as he started taking more pitches and drawing more walks, his offensive numbers skyrocketed, and so too did his ceiling. As he enters his prime, Rosario has the ability to become one of the better corner outfielders in baseball.

Cleveland: Michael Brantley (2017: .299/.357/444, 108 OPS+, 1.6 fWAR)

After putting up fantastic seasons in 2014 and 2015, Brantley has played just 101 games total the past two seasons. When healthy, he showed he can still produce, and even made the all-star team last season before injuries derailed his second half. He’s once again battling injuries this season, and may not be ready for opening day. If he can’t stay on the field, Tyler Naquin is his likely replacement.

Advantage: Twins

Center field

Minnesota: Byron Buxton (2017: .253/.314/.413, 94 OPS+, 3.5 fWAR)

Following a terrible April, Buxton improved each month at the plate in 2017, and finished the season as one of the Twins’ best hitters. Defensively, of course, he’s perhaps the best player in the game at any position, and certainly the best center fielder. Buxton was arguably the Twins’ MVP last year, finished top-20 in the American League MVP voting, and won his first Gold Glove. If he stays healthy, he could evolve into one of the game’s best all-around players this season.

Cleveland: Bradley Zimmer (2017: .241/.307/.385, 80 OPS+, 1.6 fWAR)

Zimmer had a solid rookie season for Cleveland in his age-24 season. He’s competing with Naquin for the starting CF job this spring. Zimmer’s a nice player, but probably isn’t too far above replacement level.

Advantage: Twins

Right field

Minnesota: Max Kepler (2017: .243/.312/.425, 96 OPS+, 1.2 fWAR)

Kepler had a good, but not great, year offensively in 2017. His inability to hit left-handed pitching hurt both his numbers and playing time. Until he proves he can hit lefties at a reasonable clip, he’ll likely continue to be part of a semi-platoon with Robbie Grossman. Defensively, he plays a strong right field, and can fill in at center in a pinch. Along with Rosario and Buxton, he’s part of one of the best defensive outfields in baseball.

Cleveland: Lonnie Chisenhall (2017: .288/.360/521, 126 OPS+, 1.4 fWAR)

Limited to 82 games in 2017, Chisenhall mashed while he was on the field. His numbers in a relatively small sample size were significantly better than his career line of .266/.316/.426. Nevertheless, Chisenhall is a proven commodity and solid everyday player who’s in the middle of his prime and entering a contract year.

Advantage: Cleveland

Catcher

Minnesota: Jason Castro (2017: .242/.333/.388, 93 OPS+, 1.6 fWAR)

Castro’s offensive numbers are fine for a catcher, and his pitch-framing skills are well-known. His value comes more in his defense and ability to work with a pitching staff than what he brings as a hitter.

Cleveland: Yan Gomes (2017: .232/.309/.399, 83 OPS+, 1.8 fWAR)

Gomes is a defensive catcher who hits for occasional power. He’s competing with Roberto Perez–who has a similar profile as Gomes–for the starting position, though both are likely to play a lot.

Advantage: Even

Designated hitter

Minnesota: Logan Morrison (2017: .246/.353/.516, 135 OPS+, 3.3 fWAR)

Morrison’s breakout year last season only earned him $6.5 million guaranteed in free agency, with the Twins scooping him up for a relative bargain. The question is whether Morrison will be closer to the 2017 version that hit 38 home runs, or the part-time player he’s been for most of his career. If he can come close to replicating last year, he’ll add a lot of value to what’s already a very strong lineup.

Cleveland: Edwin Encarnacion (2017: .258/.377/.504, 128 OPS+, 2.5 fWAR)

In his age-34 season, Encarnacion put up his typically outstanding offensive numbers, though it’s worth noting Morrison actually slightly outperformed him. Nevertheless, Encarnacion has slugged over .500 in each of the last six seasons, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Advantage: Cleveland

Summary

The breakdown here suggests that the two lineups are actually very close. Minnesota holds the advantage at second base, left field, and center field, while Cleveland has the edge at shortstop, third base, right field and DH. First base and catcher are about even, in my view.

A better way to look at this might be the combined fWAR of the two lineups in 2017. Cleveland’s projected lineup had a combined fWAR of 24.5 last season. Minnesota’s projected lineup had a combined fWAR of 23.3 last season.

Overall, this analysis suggests that while Cleveland has the slightly superior lineup, the two teams don’t differ much offensively. In the next installment, we’ll examine the two teams’ pitching staffs. The guess here is the results will look a bit different.