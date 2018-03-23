MLB will not suspend Miguel Sano following assault allegation

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will not be suspended by Major League Baseball.

The league investigated claims made this winter that Sano assaulted a freelance photographer and a metro area mall in 2015. The allegations made on Twitter included a description of Sano trying to pull the woman into a bathroom against her will, and she said that she struggled in a battle that left her physically sore the next day.

In a statement announcing that there will be no discipline at this time, the league cited “conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts.” The league said that there is “insufficient evidence” to support discipline at this point.

Major League Baseball spoke with Sano this spring as part of its investigation. The statement also said that it spoke with his accuser, more than 20 total people and reviewed documents and communication records.

Per policy, the Twins have not commented on the investigation other than to say that they will support whatever decision is handed down by the league. Friday they released a brief statement saying that the team is “pleased that the Commissioner’s Office has concluded its investigation with respect to Miguel Sano.”

“Miguel can now return his sole focus to the season ahead. Per team protocol, the Twins will not comment further on this matter,” the team said in the statement.