Report: Talks ‘dead’ between Twins and Brian Dozier on a contract extension

The talks, they are dead. Brian Dozier will not get a contract extension this year with the Minnesota Twins, according to a report from ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

So there you have it. The Twins aren’t going to extend Dozier and he’ll be a free agent next winter.

We wrote in recent weeks why it could make sense for the Twins to play the waiting game with Dozier. Let him go into his walk year, prove that he’s the man, and know all the while that you’re risking losing him for nothing but a draft pick when he rejects the Qualifying Offer and hits free agency next winter.

To be clear, the Twins should be able to afford to pay Dozier. It’s just that if you’re obsessed with the efficient spending of resources, well, then you can make the case against re-upping veterans to big contracts as a general practice.

The reasons in Dozier’s case were straightforward:

This winter’s free agency might be a resetting of the market for impact players who’ve reached their 30th birthday. Or maybe it won’t. It’s just impossible to ignore the winter in the context of what future free agent classes will look like. If you’re a good or borderline great player, you’ve got to have the nagging question in the back of your mind: Are you Eric Hosmer or are you Mike Moustakas?

Next year’s free agency could be a bonanza.

Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon or somebody else. The Twins could feel that they have a replacement ready to roll at a much cheaper price — even if that guy can’t single-handedly match Dozier’s production.

A contract extension of any length would take Dozier into his mid-30’s with the Twins. I personally wouldn’t be afraid that his pull power and great hands would abandon him at, say, 34 years old. Then again, it’s easy for me to say since it’s not my money.

Two things have changed since that column published in early March. For one, Neil Walker signed with the Yankees for one year and $4 million, which I personally think is kind of insulting. But I’m in no place to judge these things. The second thing that happened is that Jose Altuve signed a $151 million contract with the Astros, which kicks in 2 seasons from now.

Different situations and a different climate, of course, but if I’m Dozier I’m probably paying attention to both of those contracts.

I think Dozier is better than Walker and I don’t think it’s going out on a limb to say that he’s not as good as Altuve. If one of those deals depresses his market value, perhaps the other would give some upward lift. Or maybe teams don’t view these things in a linear way. Maybe the superstars of the sport are just so much more valuable to teams than the players who are, say, 70% as good as the top dog.

Either way, knowing just a tiny little bit about Dozier, I’m willing to guess that his mind won’t be focused on next winter until next winter.