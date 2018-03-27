Reports: Phil Hughes to start the season on the DL for the Twins

Last week the Twins had basically one pitching decision left to make.

Now, that decision appears to have been made for them.

Phil Hughes will start the season on the disabled list, according to multiple reports from Fort Myers, with a strained oblique. That clears up the final roster spots in question, considering that there were basically three healthy pitchers left to fight for 2 spots.

Relievers Tyler Kinley and Gabriel Moya now both are expected to make the team, with Hughes on the shelf.

Kinley, a Rule 5 pick, will have to continue to earn his spot on the roster, in all likelihood. He has a big fastball, put together an impressive winter league, and his audition to stay on the roster for the full season now will officially kick into gear.

Moya, a lefty who made his MLB debut last year, posted excellent minor league numbers after he joined the Twins in a trade with the Diamondbacks. He doesn’t have the big velocity that Kinley has but his numbers at Double-A deserve some attention. Last season for the Double-A Jackson Generals, the left-handed reliever posted a 0.82 ERA in 43 2/3 innings. Then he was traded to the Twins from Arizona in the John Ryan Murphy trade.

Hughes would be eligible to come off the disabled list on April 8, unless the Twins are able to back-date the DL stint. Minnesota won’t need a fifth starter until April 11, and until the injury, I had wondered if Hughes would be a candidate. We don’t immediately know the extent of the injury, but obliques can be a tricky affliction.