Stacking up the bullpens: Twins have closed the gap with Indians, the A.L. Central favorites

This post is the final installment of a three-part series assessing where the Twins stand in relation to the division-favorite Cleveland Indians. Part one compared the projected lineups, and Part two outlined Cleveland’s superiority in the startion rotation.

Now, let’s look at how the two teams compare in the relief corps.

Bullpen

For the bullpen, I’m going to look at the top four ‘pen arms for each team. Even for teams with really strong ‘pens, the last few spots tend to be a revolving door of relievers. Minnesota, for example, may start the season with Tyler Kinley and Ryan Pressly, but could get a lot of innings from players like Alan Busenitz, Tyler Duffey, and Gabriel Moya. Assuming good health, though, the top four arms should remain relatively intact.

Closer

Minnesota: Fernando Rodney (2017: 4.23 ERA, 3.03 FIP, 1.4 fWAR)

Rodney’s been a good reliever for a long time, and was okay last year with Arizona. He’s a solid addition to the bullpen, but I’m skeptical that he’ll be able to hold down the closer role all season for Minnesota in his age-41 season. Rodney has fairly high strikeout rates but also high walk rates, and had an ERA above four in two of the last three years. He’ll help quite a bit, but the ninth inning could be a bit of an adventure.

Cleveland: Cody Allen (2017: 2.94 ERA, 3.19 FIP, 1.5 fWAR)

Allen served as Cleveland’s primary closer admirably last year. He had 30 saves to go along with a strong ERA and high strikeout rate. He’s not Aroldis Chapman, but he’s an above average, dependable closer.

Advantage: Indians

Setup 1

Minnesota: Addison Reed (2017: 2.84 ERA, 3.67 FIP, 1.0 fWAR)

Reed might be Minnesota’s best reliever, and even though Rodney will start as the closer, Reed’s contract and numbers suggest he could ascend to that role. (Though there’s an argument to be made he’d be more valuable coming into high-leverage situations in the seventh and eighth rather than having a set role as the closer.) A much-needed addition to the Twins’ pen.

Cleveland: Andrew Miller (2017: 1.44 ERA, 1.99 FIP, 2.3 fWAR)

No one plays the “fireman” role better than Miller. He comes into the biggest spots, at any point in the game, and extinguishes the threat. He’s a huge weapon for Francona, who knows just how to use him.

Advantage: Indians

Setup 2

Minnesota: Trevor Hildenberger (2017: 3.21 ERA, 3.02 FIP, 0.8 fWAR)

Hildenberger was a revelation last year, and you could make an argument that without his emergence the Twins wouldn’t have made the playoffs. Although not the pitcher Miller is, he played the same type of role, often coming in when the game was on the line. He’s had a rough spring, but assuming he can repeat his 2017, he’ll again be a critical reliever for Paul Molitor.

Cleveland: Dan Otero (2017: 2.85 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 0.4 fWAR)

The loss of Bryan Shaw in free agency means Otero will play a larger role this year. He’s been really good throughout his career, and particularly in the last two years. His low strikeout rate hurts him, but he has a career 2.91 ERA in parts of six seasons.

Advantage: Twins

Setup 3

Minnesota: Zach Duke (2017: 3.93 ERA, 5.29 FIP, -0.2 fWAR)

Duke returned to a big league mound last year just nine months removed from Tommy John surgery to put up a decent second half for the Cardinals. The hope for the Twins is that in his second year post-surgery, the strikeout rate will be closer to what it was in 2016 (26.4%) rather than 2017 (16.2%). Duke should open the year as the Twins top southpaw out of the ‘pen.

Cleveland: Zach McAllister (2017: 2.61 ERA, 3.77 FIP, 0.4 fWAR)

McAllister isn’t an overpowering reliever, and his FIP, strikeout rate and walk rate last year and throughout his career suggest he’s more or less a league-average reliever. Like Duke, McAllister is a perfectly acceptable sixth inning option, but probably won’t be counted on to get many outs in the late innings of close games.

Advantage: Even

Summary

The additions of Rodney, Reed, and Duke have helped the Twins close the gap on the Indians, who made no major additions to their ‘pen. Miller remains the X-factor, though. He can impact the game in a way very few relievers can, and as long as he’s healthy, Cleveland will probably have an edge.

Cleveland’s top four ‘pen arms had a combined 4.6 fWAR last year, while Minnesota’s top four arms combined for 3.0–though Duke and Hildenberger only pitched in the second half of the year.

Overall, Cleveland’s rotation and best relievers had a combined fWAR of 25.0 in 2017, while Minnesota’s top arms totaled 11.3. While the two teams’ offenses are very close, this analysis suggests Cleveland still has a significantly better pitching staff, even after the Twins’ strong offseason.