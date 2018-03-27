Twins set their opening day 25-man roster with a surprise addition on the bench

Ryan LaMarre is headed north. Or, to be more precise, he’s headed northeast.

As the Twins officially break spring training and head from Washington D.C. up the B-W Parkway to to open the season in Baltimore, LaMarre is on the bus having earned a spot on the 25-man roster.

LaMarre was a non-roster invitation to spring training, and appeared to be a longshot to make a club that basically had its three outfielders set from the first day of camp. Now, after a good spring training, LaMarre has earned his shot on Minnesota’s bench.

LaMarre, 29, is a right-handed hitting outfielder who can play anywhere in the outfield. That’s a good complement to have with a guy like Robbie Grossman, who is skilled at getting on base but has limited defensive versatility.

On Tuesday, the Twins optioned Zack Granite to Triple-A Rochester, which effectively set the roster and ended the speculation over the bench selections. They also outrighted Kennys Vargas to the minors after re-claiming him on waivers from the Reds organization. And they reassigned non-roster invites Willians Astudillo, Taylor Featherston, Gregorio Petit, and Bobby Wilson.

The opening day bench comprises four players: Mitch Garver, Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza and LaMarre.

LaMarre, who will need to be added to the 40-man roster, hit well in spring training. In that sense it’s not too surprising that he made the club. But it’s a little surprising when you consider that this is the same front office that left Byung Ho Park off the roster last spring, clearly not swayed by his strong performance in a few weeks worth of plate appearances. And add to that the fact that LaMarre has just 40 plate appearances in the big leagues in parts of 3 seasons with 3 different clubs — and carries into this year a career .266/.343/.376 minor league batting line — and he seemed an unlikely candidate to make the Opening Day roster way back in early February.

That’s beside the point today. The point today is that LaMarre rose above his ‘unlikely’ billing and earned himself a spot on the Twins’ bench.