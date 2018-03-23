Wetmore: Twins should take path of least resistance for final pitching decision of the spring

Sorry, Gabriel Moya. It’s nothing personal.

After a series of roster moves Thursday, the Twins are left with basically one pitching decision to make. There are 13 healthy pitchers left in a spring training all competing for spots on what should be a 12-man pitching staff.

Here are the slam-dunks and good bets among those arms:

Jake Odorizzi

Kyle Gibson

J.O. Berrios

Lance Lynn

Fernando Rodney

Addison Reed

Zach Duke

Taylor Rogers

Trevor Hildenberger

Ryan Pressly

That’s 10 names. Each position is defensible for a Twins team looking to claw for every win this season in hopes of being good enough to unseat the Cleveland Indians as the best team in the American League Central or, failing that, earn a Wild Card spot.

Rodney, Reed and Duke, for example, were brought in on Major League contracts and expected to carry the load in the bullpen. Pressly is out of minor league options and perennially has some of the best stuff in camp. Is this his breakout year? Rogers and Hildenberger had their bumps during this spring, but both were among the Twins’ handful of best relievers last year, and a few weeks in Fort Myers shouldn’t do much to drastically alter that perception.

The four starters, meanwhile, are locked in. Minnesota’s decision makers have indicated all along that the need for a 5th starter won’t come up until the second week of April. And if we’ve learned anything about the Derek Falvey-led Twins’ front office in his year-plus on the job, it’s that the club will take advantage of roster spots to more or less maximize efficiency.

Which brings us to that final roster decision.

The way I see it, there are three pitchers — Phil Hughes, Gabriel Moya and Tyler Kinley — left to compete for 2 final spots. (I think it’s important for Minnesota to maintain 4 bench players, including a catcher, because any less than that could potentially put them in a big bind earlier in the schedule. The bench that I forecast in my latest roster projection was Mitch Garver, Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Zack Granite. We’ll see how that group shakes out.)

The three arms in the mix right now are lefty Gabriel Moya, Rule 5 pick Tyler Kinley and Phil Hughes, a veteran with a big contract and lengthy MLB track record.

Many fans have wondered this spring what would happen with Hughes. They’ve wondered if there would be a spot in the bullpen for Kinley. I think the Twins might have answered both of those questions on Thursday, when they demoted Tyler Duffey and Alan Busenitz to the minor leagues.

Hughes makes the team, and is likely to start the season out of the bullpen. He’s got another year left on his contract after this one. And after a second surgery he’s hoping to be clear of the symptoms from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome that I believe robbed him of his bread-and-butter pitch.

Perhaps Hughes slides in on April 11 when the Twins need a 5th starter for the first time. He’d certainly have the experience and qualifications to take the ball on that day, and it might be the path of least resistance.

Ditto for putting Kinley on the 25-man roster. He was the Rule 5 pick acquired this winter. To send him to the minor leagues, the Twins would first need to send him through waivers. If he cleared waivers – no sure thing to begin with – then the Twins would need to offer him back to his former club, the Marlins. (And Kinley doesn’t have a big contract, so the Marlins might actually want him.)

Moya, on the other hand, is relatively easy to send to the minors. He has a minor league option year remaining, so the Twins can at any time elect to send him to the minors. No risk of losing him for nothing to another club. I expect to see Moya at some point this year in the Majors. It’s just the path of least resistance to send him down this time around.

If Kinley struggles at any point, the Twins can do the waiver process. If it gets to that point and they really like him, they could try find a suitable trade with the Fish and keep him in their minor league pipeline. If Hughes struggles, of course, things get a little complicated.

The conventional wisdom is that a competitive club can’t “drag along” a Rule 5 pick and hide him at the end of the bench or bullpen. I believe that to be true here. Kinely wouldn’t be hidden; the Twins would have to use him in games that they hope to win. If he’s not up to that task, they shouldn’t spend six months trying to manipulate a roster around him. He’ll either earn his spot or he won’t, in my opinion.

The Twins already know that they’re going to churn through some pitchers this summer. They just hope that it’s not as many as last summer — which, you know, yikes.

If Minnesota thinks that one pitcher is demonstrably much worse than the other two, I might change my tune here. But if you think any of the 3 will have a chance to get outs in the big leagues, then the solution is straightforward:

If they try to send Hughes out, it could be messy and expensive. If they send Kinley out, they might not get a second bite at that apple. If they send Moya out, he’s a phone call away pitching for the Rochester Red Wings. In this case, the path of least resistance is also the smart approach to the final roster decision on the Twins’ pitching staff.