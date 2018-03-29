Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Odorizzi’s impressive debut, new guys on the mound, Molitor’s gutsy pinch-hit call

The Twins opened their 2018 campaign – filled with optimism and postseason ambition – with a heck of a ballgame in Baltimore. Jake Odorizzi looked great in his Twins debut, manager Paul Molitor made at least one bold move that paid off, and the team made it clear they trust the new pitchers in town.

Unfortunately for the Twins and their fans, Adam Jones smoked a fresh-count fastball over the outfield wall off Fernando Rodney in the 11th inning to send Orioles fans home happy on Opening Day.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Thursday’s 3-2 loss for Minnesota in Baltimore.

1. Three shortstop plays caught my attention Thursday.

Manny Machado, moved back to shortstop for what will probably be his final season in Baltimore, caught my eye. In the 4th inning, Eddie Rosario stole second base and Machado took the throw at the base with a swipe tag. The last time he would have played shortstop, that was commonplace. But in short order, middle infielders are now holding the tag on runners, just in case a hand or a foot comes 2 millimeters off the base and a replay review could call out the runner on a technicality. Then Machado was not ready for a back-pick attempt by the catcher on Rosario. The run never scored, so you could call it an irrelevant series of events to the game’s outcome.

Ditto for what I think may have been a mental gaffe for Twins starting shortstop Eduardo Escobar. With runners on first and second base in the 10th inning, Fernando Rodney gave up a shallow fly ball to centerfield and Brian Dozier went out to chase the pop up that dropped in for a hit. The runner from first base, Chris Davis, took an extra moment to get to second base and the Twins had an opportunity to force him out – he probably hung out around first base for a beat in case the fly ball was caught.

Escobar was not at the second base bag and then lost a foot race to Davis, who was safe as a result. I was watching on TV, so perhaps I missed something with the bigger picture that Escobar had another responsibility elsewhere. But I can’t imagine there was a more pressing need on the field than to have the shortstop at the bag for the force opportunity, and so my hunch is that Escobar either made a bad read or made a mental mistake.

2. Jake Odorizzi was good in his Twins debut Thursday.

He shut out the Orioles for 6 innings on just 2 hits and 2 hits, and he struck out 7 O’s hitters. He left the game and the next guy in line gave up a couple of runs, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.

What I want to highlight in this column is the way in which Odorizzi struck out hitters Thursday, because I think it’s a pretty good blueprint for how he’ll try to go about his job this summer. I spoke with Odorizzi this spring about his pitching philosophy, honed over the years in the Rays’ system, and it centers on the changing levels of his fastball. You’ll see him climb up in the strike zone to gamble for some swings and misses, and he was successful in that pursuit Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In the first inning, he used three high fastballs to get back into the count and strike out Jonathan Schoop, then a slow curveball to get Adam Jones, which stranded a runner at second base. In the second inning it was a high fastball over Tim Beckham’s bat, and another fastball up that somehow missed Craig Gentry’s. Jones became the latest high fastball victim in the fourth inning and by then the scouting report is an open secret. (The Orioles should have already known this; Odorizzi used to pitch in their division.)

Caleb Joseph struck out in the fifth inning on – guess what? – a fastball up and out of the strike zone.

Odorizzi got his seventh and final K on a backdoor fastball – it started outside and looked like it ran back over the outside corner — that caught Schoop looking to end an 8-pitch plate appearance in the 6th inning.

Over the course of the summer, we’ll probably see more of the splitter (which he calls a split-changeup) and also that slow curveball. On Thursday, though, it was all about the high fastball. And the results were great.

3. It’s pretty clear that manager Paul Molitor trusts the new arms on the staff this year.

Jake Odorizzi: Opening Day start, 6 strong innings

Zach Duke: Entered in the 7th inning of a 0-0 game and faced righty, righty, pinch-hit righty, righty, righty and finally the left Chris Davis.

Addison Reed: Entered in the 8th inning, trailing 2-0, to face Machado, Schoop and Jones; also pitched a clean 9th inning to force extra innings.

Fernando Rodney: Replaced Hildenberger in the 10th inning with runners on first and second base and one out in a 2-2 game. Came out for a second inning and served up a first-pitch homer to Jones for the walk-off winner.

The only holdover from last year’s staff that appeared Thursday was Trevor Hildenberger.

4. Zach Duke had an unusual 7th inning.

Duke took over for Odorizzi and faced a run of right-handed hitters. He struck out Trey Mancini to start the inning but the curveball in the dirt got by Jason Castro and Mancini reached base. Another wild pitch put him at second base.

Tim Beckham struck out. Danny Valencia pinch-hit and was intentionally walked because he crushes lefties.

Craig Gentry struck out. That’s three strikeouts, but the inning wasn’t over – Duke still had to face a situation with runners on first and second base and two outs.

Caleb Joseph tripled to the gap in right-center and the Orioles took a 2-0 lead.

Just for fun, Duke struck out Chris Davis – froze him on a slow curveball – for his fourth punchout of the inning.

5. The Twins did well in a wild 9th inning to tie the game and force extras.

Just about every Twins plate appearance in the 9th inning could have warranted its own thought. I’ll speed through them here.

Eddie Rosario tapped to first base with one out and Chris Davis botched the grounder. The play was ruled a hit but FSN TV analysts Dick Bremer and Bert Blyleven called the scoring decisions in Baltimore notoriously “brutal.”

With Rosario aboard, Logan Morrison drew a 4-pitch walk.

Eduardo Escobar struck out: 2 outs, runners on first and second base.

Max Kepler, facing O’s stand-in closer Brad Brach, worked an epic 11-pitch walk to load the bases. For my money, Kepler had the most impressive plate appearance of the afternoon for the Twins.

Then Paul Molitor pinch-hit for Byron Buxton, instead sending Robbie Grossman to the plate to face the closer. Molitor told reporters after the game that it was a gut-feel decision based on which hitter he felt had a better chance to extend the inning at that point. I think that’s a fascinating chess move – and it worked. Grossman blooped a single over the infield to drive in two Twins runners and tie the score at 2-2.

On one hand, Buxton might be the single most pivotal player on the roster this season. And on the other, Molitor has to manage each game this season as almost an isolated situation, playing to win each night. For a team that projects to be on the fringes of the postseason race, every single win is crucial. It was a gutsy call in the game’s most crucial moment for Molitor to bench his emerging star – based on the idea that Grossman would be better suited to avoid an out against a nasty closer. It paid off Thursday.

If the opener was a football game, that pinch-hit decision was the equivalent of Molitor having the courage to go for it on 4th down when the math says that’s the right strategy. But we all know what the Always-Punt crowd would say if the ploy backfired. Grossman rewarded that courage with a big hit Thursday.

