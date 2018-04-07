The big chill: Twenty-seven degrees at first pitch is coldest for Twins home game

When is it too cold to play baseball?

That was a question asked several times this week as temperatures in the Twin Cities remained frigid and the Twins’ home opener approached.

Well, we found out Saturday that 27 degrees isn’t considered too cold for a ballgame.

That was the announced temperature at first pitch for the Twins-Mariners game, making it the coldest game-time temp for a Twins home game. That includes the time the club spent at Metropolitan Stadium from 1961 to 1982.

This comes after the Twins beat Seattle on Thursday in a game that started with the temperature at 38 degrees. The previous low temp for a Twins game was 31 degrees in the first game of a doubleheader on April 17, 2014 at Target Field. Kyle Gibson pitched eight scoreless innings that day in a 7-0 Twins victory.

The Twins are scheduled to complete the three-game series against the Mariners on Sunday. The forecast calls for a high of 32 degrees and a low of 27. Two to 4 inches of snow also are possible starting in the afternoon.