Big spenders? Twins cracked top-5 this winter in rate of payroll increase

This is not a column about the Twins’ pursuit of Yu Darvish and it’s not a column about the final season of Joe Mauer’s megacontract. This is a column about the Twins increasing their year-to-year team payroll more than all but 4 other Major League teams this offseason.

You could accuse the Twins of bargain hunting, as I have in the past. After all, even the long list of good veteran additions this winter came at what looks like a fairly big discount. But there’s a difference between dumpster diving and thrift shopping, and I think it’s looking like the Twins made out like bandits at a poorly attended estate sale.

Here’s a look at the notable additions from the winter, and Minnesota’s on-field payroll commitments for 2018:

Lance Lynn $12 million (and performance bonuses of up to $2 million for incentives he’s expected to reach)

Addison Reed $8.25 million

Logan Morrison $6.5 million (and performance bonuses up to $1.5 million for objectives he definitely can reach)

Jake Odorizzi $6.3 million (and a minor league shortstop)

Fernando Rodney $4.25 million

Zach Duke $2.15 million

Michael Pineda $2 million

Pineda won’t start this year but he could pitch out of the bullpen. His contract clearly was more about 2019 than this summer. And Anibal Sanchez also got some tryout money but we won’t dwell on that here.

Add it up and it’s about $42 million invested in making the roster better – even before factoring in the extra $3.5 million for Lynn and Morrison, and without regard to in-house raises for guys like Brian Dozier, Kyle Gibson and Eduardo Escobar.

Anyways, this paints a picture that should have already been clear. Sure, they got some good deals with savvy and patience this offseason. But it’s also fair to say that in a winter when a lot of teams sat on their hands, the Twins stood up to go get the checkbook.

According to a story from FanGraphs.com, the Twins’ opening day payroll ranks 18th among all Major League teams. Baseball Prospectus tabs their opening day 25-man roster commitments at $128,713,226, which is by far a club record. (It’s $15.5 million more than the 2013 opening day payroll, or a 13.6% increase.)

The big-market teams are at the top of the list, as you might expect. What caught my eye in the FanGraphs story, though, is the leaderboard for the teams the added the most on a percentage basis. Last year’s opening day payroll in Minnesota was roughly $108 million, for a club that only sort of took itself seriously as postseason contenders. This winter the front office took that challenge much more seriously, and opened the checkbook to make noteworthy additions all around.

That resulted in an increase of more than $20 million year over year, or roughly a 19% increase.

Per FanGraphs, only four teams made bigger relative gains: the Brewers, Diamondbacks, Padres and World Series champion Astros. (If you look at change in terms of dollars instead of as a percentage, the Red Sox jump ahead of the Twins on this list and Minnesota steps back to No. 6.)

There’s one other significant takeaway from the payroll numbers. You might have guessed this but the Tigers saw the biggest overall drop in payroll on a percentage basis. Right behind them: the Chicago White Sox. Considering that the Royals also shed more than $21 million over the winter and are looking like clear rebuilders, these drops illustrate the opportunity that the Twins have within their own division. Win games in the A.L. Central at a good clip and hold your own against the rest of the league and you’ve got yourself a recipe for the postseason.