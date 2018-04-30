BONUS: Fernando Romero is on his way to Target Field to join Twins rotation

Fernando Romero gets the call-up to replace Phil Hughes in the Twins’ starting rotation.
Derek Wetmore joins Patrick Reusse on 1500ESPN to discuss the move. Plus, what it means for Phil Hughes, and injury updates on Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.
