Previous Story Twins turn to prospect Fernando Romero for the rotation; Phil Hughes headed to the bullpen

BONUS: Fernando Romero is on his way to Target Field to join Twins rotation

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore April 30, 2018 7:41 pm

Fernando Romero gets the call-up to replace Phil Hughes in the Twins’ starting rotation.

Derek Wetmore joins Patrick Reusse on 1500ESPN to discuss the move. Plus, what it means for Phil Hughes, and injury updates on Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.

Touch Em’ All is a weekly discussion about the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball, hosted by Phil Mackey and Twins beat writer Derek Wetmore from 1500 ESPN Twin Cities. On this show, you’ll find a strong mix of analytics, lame analogies and pleading for robot umpires.

