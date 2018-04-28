Byron Buxton has a hairline fracture in his toe, no timeline given for return

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins can’t seem to catch a break these days. Neither, it seems, can their centerfielder.

An MRI confirmed that Byron Buxton has a hairline fracture in his big toe, manager Paul Molitor said. That would explain why the pain he felt didn’t subside in the days after he fouled a ball off the toe during a rehab game in Florida.

Molitor said they don’t have an exact timeline for Buxton, but they’re hopeful that he can get back on the field relatively soon. A typical fracture, he said, would require a 4-6 weeks recovery period. But since this is such a tiny fracture the Twins are hoping Buxton’s timeline is much shorter than that. The next 5 days or so should give a good indication of where Buxton is at physically, he said.

“You’re hoping that it’s one of those things that won’t be extremely long [based on] the fact that we really had to search to find it,” Molitor said. “But it will change how we do things in the short term, we’ll just kind of monitor how he does day to day.”

“It’s going to obviously cost us more games than we originally thought,” he said.

In the meantime, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario have split centerfield duties, and Robbie Grossman is getting more looks in the corner outfield.