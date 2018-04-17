LISTEN NOW

Byron Buxton scratched from Twins’ lineup in Puerto Rico

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore April 17, 2018 4:12 pm

Byron Buxton was scheduled to be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Indians for a game in Puerto Rico. Now, he’s been scratched with migraine headaches, according to the Twins.

That’s a loss for the Twins, and it’s not the first time that the centerfielder has dealt with migraines.

According to multiple reports from the scene, it’s also raining at Hiram Bithorn stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In other words, the weather continues to follow the Twins seemingly wherever they go.

If history is a good indicator, Buxton could be back as soon as tomorrow, since migraines can come and go in the course of a few hours.

