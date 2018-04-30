Come on down: John Curtiss is the latest pitcher called up to the Twins

The Twins on Sunday cleared a spot on their 25-man roster for another pitcher when they optioned reliever Tyler Duffey to Triple-A Rochester. His replacement is expected to arrive in time for Monday’s game, and the next reliever in the Fresh Arm Line is John Curtiss.

Curtiss was off to a good start with Triple-A Rochester. And if he gets into a game for the Twins, he’ll be the 19th pitcher used by the Twins this season. (Aaron Slegers was called up but did not pitch in a game, so Minnesota actually has rostered 20 pitchers already this season.)

Curtiss, who had a great year in the minors last year and made his Twins debut, will attempt to help a bullpen that’s been overworked of late. With the Red Wings, he allowed 3 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings, and he had 17 strikeouts against just 2 walks for the year. That’s a great strikeout rate, for sure, although it should be noted that there seem to be a lot of strikeouts on their way to Minnesota from Rochester, N.Y. Both Tyler Duffey and Matt Magill had high strikeout marks in the early goings at Triple-A.