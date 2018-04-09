Eddie Rosario ready to shrug off his rough game after 2-0 loss to Astros

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins lost a good ballgame to the defending World Series champs, 2-0, in a game in which Justin Verlander was great for 7 innings. It’s hard to feel too distraught so early in a 162-game schedule, but Monday’s game almost felt like a missed opportunity.

“We couldn’t get a big hit and you’ve got to score to win,” manager Paul Molitor said.

Eddie Rosario, in particular, had a rough ballgame for the Twins, and a couple of his plays defensively appeared to have made the difference.

In the 6th inning of a 0-0 game, the Astros put a runner on third base with two outs. Rosario tried to run in and catch a sinking line drive, but he couldn’t get there, and the ball skipped past him for a 2-base error. The batter, J.D. Davis, didn’t score that inning, and the runner from third base would have scored in every situation unless Rosario caught it. So, the play didn’t actually impact the score, it just looked bad. “Yeah, it’s hard to read. I tried as hard as possible to catch the ball but it did not happen. … When I tried to stop the ball, but it’s difficult,” Rosario said.

Two innings later, Carlos Correa was on first base for the Astros, and Marwin Gonzalez lifted a ball to the wall in left field. Rosario ran back, took his eye off the flight of the ball as he looked for the wall, looked back up to the ball and it evaded his reach. Correa scored from first base and the Astros had a 2-0 lead.

“The sinking line drive, I don’t think he really had much of a chance, and I don’t think he recovered particularly well. And then the ball that Gonzalez hit, it just didn’t seem like he tracked it very well,” Molitor said.

The defense is on display. It stands out when it doesn’t look right. Rosario’s plate appearances were a drag on the Twins, too.

In the 6th inning, Jason Castro doubled against an outfield shift and Brian Dozier singled to put Twins runners at the corners with nobody out against Verlander. So Verlander turned up the heat. He struck out Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano in back-to-back tense plate appearances. Cleanup hitter Eddie Rosario walked up to the plate looking to drive some runs across. He swung at the first pitch — a Verlander fastball — and popped out in the infield to end the threat. Verlander pumped his fists as he walked off the mound after getting the heart of the Twins’ order out in order.

Then, in the 8th inning, the Twins had the bases loaded and Rosario faced Chris Devenski. Another first-pitch swing, this time on Devenski’s changeup down and out of the strikezone. Rosario made just enough contact to hit it off the end of the bat and ground into an inning-ending double play.

“Offensively, [Rosario’s] aggressive, he’s going to swing,” Molitor said. “I knew that situation [in the 8th inning], I was hoping they’d throw him a strike because I had a feeling he’d be swinging. He expanded [the strike zone] a little bit and they got the double play. … Probably wasn’t a real good pitch to offer at in that situation.”

After the game, a reporter asked Rosario if he wishes he’d laid off the first pitch in that key moment of the game.

“Yeah, maybe. But I know what he throws, I know he throws changeup. … I want to try to hit it into the middle, but sometimes this happens. It’s baseball,” he said.