Ervin Santana finally set to start throwing program after offseason finger surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins starter Ervin Santana is headed back to Fort Myers, Fla., where he’ll begin his throwing program in earnest. After getting the thumbs up from a couple of doctors, including hand specialist Dr. Thomas Varecka, Santana will start a throwing program Wednesday, manager Paul Molitor said.

It’s been more than two months since Santana had the operation– capsular release/debridement surgery — on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The guess here is that Santana is champing at the bit to get going.

“I would say it’s a positive step,” Molitor said. “That’s good news in that we’ve been going slowly and now he’s going to have a chance to get on the field and start playing catch with a throwing program and try to get him extended over time.”

“It’s early in the process but at least the baseball portion has begun,” he said.

Original estimates at the time of Santana’s surgery put his return date anywhere from late April to early May. Those estimates appear overly optimistic with the benefit of hindsight. Even if Santana can go through an abbreviated rehab schedule to speed up his return date, May 1 looks out of the question at this point.

A better estimate now might be mid-May or even early June, depending on how Santana progresses. But Tuesday’s clearance to start a throwing program is a step in the right direction for the team’s best starter from last season.

Santana may have pitched through the pain in his middle finger during the Wild Card game last October against the Yankees, a game in which Santana pitched poorly and the Twins lost. The original hope was that rest over the winter would help alleviate the issue he experienced, especially when he threw sliders. But as Santana began to ramp back up in anticipation of spring training, it became clear that Santana’s finger was still a problem, and at that point the group decided surgery was the way to go.

We wrote at the time of the hand surgery that waiting until the spring to get the operation could cost Santana a lot of money. His contract option for 2019 would automatically vest if he pitched 200 innings this year and passed a physical. Now, it’s pretty well out of reach to get to 200, and the decision will be the Twins’ as to whether or not he’s back next year.