Friday’s Twins-White Sox game postponed for weather

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins and White Sox will make up Friday’s game at a later date, which is yet to be announced. The teams announced that the second game of the 4-game series has been postponed over weather concerns.

The Twins hadn’t announced a starting pitcher for Friday. If Saturday’s game is played — and the weekend weather and snow have put that in doubt — it could be Lance Lynn’s game to start.

Simply put, making up a bunch of games from April in the middle of the summer is not ideal for the Twins. And at a worst case scenario with snowouts and off days, Minnesota might play just 2 games in 7 days — both in Puerto Rico.

We’ll see what the weekend holds weather-wise, but for now the Twins are working for ways to keep their pitching in good shape and get workouts in whenever it’s possible.