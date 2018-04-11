Joe Mauer Appreciation Day is fast approaching

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer is fast approaching 2,000 hits for his big league career. When he reaches the mark, the game will pause, the baseball will likely be collected for posterity, and No. 7 might just break down and crack a smile. It will be a moment to celebrate and to remember.

With two more hits Tuesday night, the Twins’ first baseman now has 1,997 base knocks since he debuted in 2004. The way he’s looked at the plate over the past couple of days, Mauer could reach that milestone before the snow hits Target Field this weekend.

But who cares? Isn’t 2,000 hits just some round number? Is it really significantly more important than his 1,999th hit? Will his 2,001st be basically meaningless? And what about those 11 hits in the postseason? Those don’t count, right?

I used to get irritated with our collective obsession of celebrating these round-number accomplishments. I thought that it meant that we were underappreciating .299 hitters or anybody else that was very good but just fell shy of a Significant Achievement. You can miss me with your fawning and your parades, I thought.

I’m happy to say I’ve changed my tune. I remember reading a great piece by Joe Posnanski when Derek Jeter checked off his 3,000th hit. I remember that he pointed the same round-number cynicism — and it was even more exaggerated for an icon-level celebrity like Jeter. In part because of the whole New York Yankees thing, and also because if memory serves, The Captain had more than 11 hits in the postseason.

Posnanski’s point in that essay for Sports Illustrated was that of course it’s arbitrary! There are 287 players in MLB history with more hits than Mauer. We can look at that one of two ways. On one hand, that’s a lot of people that can claim more hits than a pretty darn good hitter. If you’re a Mauer fan, though, you might consider all of the people in the history of the world who have dreamed of getting a hit in a big league game. Not very many succeed at that ambition, and far fewer can claim to have done it 2,000 times.

The Twins will celebrate Mauer’s hit No. 2,000 because it’s important. It’s a great chance for the club to tip its cap to one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history. It will probably be an otherwise ordinary, chilly day in mid-April in Minnesota. OK, you might think that’s kind of silly. We’re going to briefly stop a ballgame, after which the press will crowd Mauer’s double-wide locker in the clubhouse and the St. Paul-native will say something like, ‘Gee, it’s pretty special.’ Stories will be written, TV networks that care about baseball will mention it. Maybe we’ll talk about it the following day at the office.

The event itself is not what’s special about the occasion, in my opinion. The event — the hit itself — is what we’ll remember. It represents something much broader, though. It represents a lengthy career of being a great hitter. And to this point, it’s been all in a Twins uniform. This is the final season of Mauer’s megacontract that he signed after he became an American League MVP. Who knows what the future holds for him. But the immediate future will give Twins fans a chance to celebrate one of the greatest players the team has ever known.

It’s an arbitrary round number, yes. But for the Twins and for Joe Mauer, it’s all kinds of meaningful.