Joe Mauer notches career hit No. 2,000

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer pulled hit No. 2,000 through the right side of the infield in the 7th inning of Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Fans at Target Field cheered, his teammates celebrated, and a big bear wearing a Twins cap held up a sign that said “2,000.”

After the inning, Mauer was stranded on first base, and the stadium public address announcer made everyone aware of the accomplishment. Mauer thanked the crowd with a few waves, and looked like he was holding it together. Byron Buxton hopped out of the dugout with Mauer’s glove and cap, handed them to the first baseman and then wrapped him in a hug.

That started a line of teammates onto the field, on their way to their respective positions, to give Mauer a congratulatory hug.

Only Rod Carew and Kirby Puckett have more hits in a Twins uniform than Mauer.