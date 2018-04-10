Lance Lynn says he feels ‘miserable’ after ‘worst start’ to the season of his career

MINNEAPOLIS — New Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn went up against one of the best lineups in baseball and faced a guy who is turning back the clock and pitching like one of the best hurlers in baseball.

Five scoreless innings and 105 pitches later, he was not looking for any consolation.

The final free agent addition of the winter (and spring) pitched 5 shutout frames against the Astros, with 3 hits, 4 walks and a whopping 9 strikeouts. The Twins lost the game but Lynn helped them hang around. He got 15 swinging strikes in his 105 pitches and fanned 9 Astros hitters in the process. There are no moral victories here, but that idea has to be good for something, right?

“Well, you look at it as 105 pitches and 5 innings. That’s not good enough, in my opinion,” Lynn said. “The strikeouts are good, the walks are too many. Too many pitches, not enough innings.”

Later, he continued: “No, it feels miserable actually. I feel like I’ve got off to the worst start I’ve ever gotten off to in a big league season. I need to change real quick,” Lynn said. “The good thing is that there’s a lot of season left, so I’ll be OK.”

It was a much better outing than Lynn’s first start in a Twins uniform. He served up a grand slam in his first inning wth the Twins in Pittsburgh. In total, he’s now pitched 9 innings with the Twins and has allowed 5 earned runs on 6 hits with 12 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Lynn as among the group of free agents that waited unti well into spring training to strike a deal with a new club. Lynn and the Twins agreed to a one-year deal March 10, and less than one month later he was making his second MLB start of the season in cold April weather.

Manager Paul Molitor noted afterward that Lynn didn’t have his best command but commended the veteran starter because “he sure battled.” Lynn blew warm air in his clenched pitching hand between pitches, and was checking his fingers between some pitches. He said that it was just because the weather was “a little chilly” and the seams burn more in the cold. “The seams on the fingertips have a little different drag when it’s chilly out,” he said.

The temperature was below-freezing by the time the game ended Monday. Did the cold have an impact on his performance?

“No, I mean, he pitched through it too and he got through 7, right?” Lynn asked, referring to Astros’ starter Justin Verlander. “So, I didn’t do my job, I need to go deeper. Two starts so far I haven’t been able to go past the 5th in either one, and that’s disappointing for me.”