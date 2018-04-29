How many pitchers will the Twins need to use in the Majors this year?

Last week the Twins claimed ex-Yankees pitcher David Hale, used him once in a long relief role, and then cast him aside all in the span of a few days. Hale was the 17th pitcher used in a game this year, and the season is barely a month old.

Matt Magill was called up from Triple-A Rochester, showed off a big fastball this weekend, and got some mop-up outs against the once-lowly Cincinnati Reds. He was pitcher No. 18.

Now, Tyler Duffey has been optioned back to Triple-A Rochester, and the Twins could call up yet another new pitcher to take Duffey’s spot on the 25-man roster ahead of the series against the Blue Jays that begins Monday at Target Field.

All of that begs the question: How many pitchers will the Twins need to use to get through the summer?

For context, the Twins used a lot of pitcher last year. They needed 36 of them, actually, including backup catcher Chris Gimenez getting up there for an inning on 6 different occasions — one of the selfless ways in which Gimenez helped Minnesota last year. The Seattle Mariners used 40, which says a lot about their injuries and ineffectiveness, and also helps explain their record from last year. The Twins made the postseason despite a long list of employed pitchers. The New York Yankees — the opponent in the American League Wild Card game — only needed 25 pitchers to get to the same play-in contest and get by the Twins.

This season the Twins have already used 18 in 23 games. That “pace” obviously won’t continue over a full season. But it’s still a good way to illustrate what the Twins have put themselves through in the early goings here.

“What we did this winter,” manager Paul Molitor said, “was to try to protect us from getting too many times throughout the year where we had to be in scramble mode. But it didn’t take long. “Even with all the depth and people we’ve tried to protect ourselves with, we’ve still run into a little bit of a situation where we’re having to search. It’s just kind of how it’s worked out,” he said. He was referring to the Twins’ winter spending, which included three veteran relievers in free agency — including one of the best arms available in Addison Reed. The Twins also spent a one-year contract on Lance Lynn, and traded a shortstop prospect to the Tampa Bay Rays for a good mid-rotation starter in Jake Odorizzi. That added depth hasn’t spared the Twins from cycling through some minor league call-ups to add in “fresh arms” a handful of times this season. And that carousel likely isn’t done spinning. At some point, Ervin Santana is going to be healthy enough to rejoin the rotation. That could be arm No. 20. Trevor May is recovering from Tommy John surgery and he could be ready in a month, perhaps by June 1. (He’s from Kelso, Washington, and the Twins will be in nearby Seattle to face the Mariners on May 25-27.) His return could be pitcher No. 21. And I personally believe that the Twins should replace Phil Hughes in the rotation. His replacement could be No. 22. Aaron Slegers was called up earlier this year but was optioned back to the minor leagues without throwing a pitch for the Twins. He was on the roster, clearly, to serve as a protection for a brief period of time. But the Twins like him and it would not come as any surprise if he’s recalled at some point and gets some innings for hte Twins. No. 23. Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: 5 challenges to get the Twins out of their funk Backup outfielder Ryan LaMarre has pitched in a mop-up role once already this season. Will other position players be called upon for the same duty? I’m guessing at least one will. Maybe Eduardo Escobar. No. 24.

Then there’s a number of minor league starters that could get their shot this year — to say nothing of the relievers. Would anybody be shocked to see Adalberto Mejia gets innings for the Twins? How about Fernando Romero? Stephen Gonsalves? Nos. 25, 26 and 27.

Of course, at some point things ought to stabilize. The Twins will settle into a group of core relievers and then cycle through the lower half of the bullpen, guys with and without minor league options. The starting rotation should come into focus as Santana and May return and the Twins figure out what they want to do with a guy like Hughes.

It’s no sure thing that they’ll exceed their need of 36 pitchers from last year. But they’re off to a fast start.

