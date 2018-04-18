Migraines send Byron Buxton to the 10-day disabled list

Migraine headaches are not to be taken lightly. And they’ve been a recurring problem for Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton.

Buxton was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with migraines, and Wednesday the Twins announced that they’ve placed him on the 10-day disabled list. They backdated the stint to the team’s last game, April 15, so the pain will keep Buxton out of the lineup for at least a week.

Ryan LaMarre, who already was with the team in Puerto Rico as the 26th man, will replace Buxton on the 25-man roster.