Mining the Minors: Nick Gordon off to blistering start; Stephen Gonsalves promoted

After hitting .322/.381/.437 in April last year, Nick Gordon’s off to an even better start this season at Double-A Chattanooga. In 76 plate appearances through play Thursday, Gordon’s slashing .361/.368/.569 with two home runs, three doubles, and three triples.

It’s a small sample, but Gordon’s strikeout rate is also way down. Last year, he struck out in 23.2% of his plate appearances. This year, that number is down to 13.2%. Simply put, Gordon is once again tearing up the Southern League offensively, despite being just 22 years old. Offensively, he clearly profiles as a future big-league starter.

Interestingly, Gordon’s played the vast majority of his games at shortstop. Through his first 19 games, 15 have come at short, three at second, and one at DH. It’s early, but that distribution suggests the Twins are still committed to developing him as a shortstop. One would think if the front office had serious concerns about his ability to stick at the position, they’d have him playing a bit more second base, where he played sporadically last year and in spring training this year.

Shortstop, of course, is where he’d provide the most value to the Twins, but evaluators are split on whether he can play the position in the big leagues, mainly due to concerns about his range. With the possible impending departure of Brian Dozier, I thought the Twins might see Gordon as his successor at second base next year. That may still be the case, but the early starts suggest Gordon’s still on track to arrive in the Majors as a shortstop, probably this September or at the start of 2019.

Stephen Gonsalves

In June 2016, Stephen Gonsalves got promoted from High-A Fort Myers to Double-A Chattanooga, after posting a 2.33 ERA, 26.1% strikeout rate and 7.9% walk rate with the Miracle. In 13 starts in the second half of 2016, Gonsalves performed even better in Double-A, with a 1.82 ERA, 30.1% strikeout rate and 12.5% walk rate.

Perhaps in part because of a shoulder injury that limited his spring training and delayed the start of his season, Gonsalves landed back in Chattanooga in 2017. Once again, his numbers were phenomenal: 2.68 ERA, 27.3% strikeout rate, 6.5% walk rate. After accruing more than a year’s worth of starts at Chattanooga, he finally made it to Triple-A Rochester in August, where he had a 5.56 ERA in five games.

Despite the high ERA in a limited sample size, I thought it was a near-lock he’d end up back in Rochester to start this season. What more did he need to prove in Double-A? The Twins, though, sent him back to Chattanooga to start 2018.

In four starts to begin the season, he has a 1.77 ERA, 32.9% strikeout rate and 13.2% walk rate. That performance has earned him a promotion back to Triple-A, the Red Wings announced Friday.

If the Twins are intent on Gonsalves contributing to the big club at some point this summer, facing Triple-A hitters is a necessary step in his development, as it is for Fernando Romero, who began the season at Triple-A. Now, Gonsalves will get the chance to show he can replicate his Double-A success in Rochester.

Fernando Romero

Despite an inconsistent schedule and cold weather in the Northeast, Romero’s pitched well in his first stint at Triple-A. Romero has a 2.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. He gave up his first home run of the season Friday, a rarity for him. He gave up only four long balls all of last year.

Romero’s most impressive outing to date came in a start against Columbus on April 22. In 6.2 IP, he gave up just one run, while striking out 10. In addition to a good strikeout rate, Romero continues to induce a high number of ground balls. Over his career, he’s consistently had ground ball rates above 50%, and he’s again above 50% through the first month of this season.

With major league stuff, including a fastball that reaches the high-90s, there’s a ton to like about the Twins’ top starting pitching prospect. It’s clear, though, that the organization continues to handle his pitch count cautiously. Last season, Romero threw 100 pitches in a game just once, throwing exactly 100 in a late-June start. This season, Romero has yet to eclipse the 90-pitch mark.

It makes sense, of course, to protect the arm of a prized prospect. But if Romero does ascend to the major league rotation this year, one would think at some point he’d be asked to throw 100 or more pitches in a game. It will be interesting to see whether the Twins gradually increase his workload at Triple-A, as he gets closer to his first big league call-up.

LaMonte Wade

Wade continues to do what he’s done his entire career: Hit for a high average, and get on base. In 18 games through Thursday, Wade’s slashing .311/.386/.443 with two home runs. Wade’s never hit for a lot of power—like Robbie Grossman, he’s a (mostly) corner outfielder whose best skill is getting on base—but if he could evolve into a player that can hit 10-15 home runs a season, it’d elevate his stock a bit. Wade’s never reached double-figures in that category in a season, so to already have two in his first 18 games is an encouraging sign.

The statistic that jumps off the page this season, however, is Wade’s strikeouts. More accurately, the lack thereof. In 70 plate appearances, Wade’s struck out just four times. In an era where strikeouts are higher than ever, that’s an almost incomprehensibly low number. His 5.7% strikeout rate leads the Southern League among qualified hitters. Wade’s plate discipline and ability to get on base makes him, in my view, an underrated prospect, and one of the most interesting hitters in the Twins’ system.

Further, Wade’s split his time between all three outfield spots, playing seven games in right field, six in center field, and five in left field. Although seen as a corner outfielder, he may be showing that he can play at least a serviceable center field. He’ll likely never be an everyday center fielder in the big leagues, but the ability to play there in a pinch only increases his value as a potential fourth outfielder.

Tyler Jay

Unfortunately, Jay was bitten by the injury bug yet again. This time, though, it was a left groin strain that caused him to miss two-and-a-half weeks. While not ideal, that’s certainly a less concerning injury than the shoulder issues that caused him to miss significant time in the past.

After pitching a scoreless inning on April 7, Jay returned to the mound on April 24, where he pitched another scoreless inning. Jay remains a perpetual candidate to jump to the Majors if his plus-fastball and plus-slider return to where they’ve been at his peak. First, though, he’ll have to stay healthy for an extended period of time and get Double-A hitters out. His upside remains high if he can stay on the mound.

Wild card: Royce Lewis

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft and top prospect in the organization, is off to a fast start with Cedar Rapids. In 49 plate appearances through Thursday, Lewis is hitting .311/.367/.400 with a home run, while starting 11 games at shortstop.

The sky’s the limit for Lewis, who is said to have high makeup to go along with an elite skillset that led the Twins to pass on the likes of Hunter Greene and Brendan McKay in the draft. If the 18-year-old continues to perform well, it’s not crazy to wonder if he could be in High-A Fort Myers before the end of the year. Playing High-A ball at that young an age is uncommon, but Lewis may be the rare player who has the talent and maturity to do so. His ascension through the Twins’ system over the next few years will be fun to watch.