Need for fresh arm strikes again: Tyler Duffey headed back to Triple-A Rochester

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore April 29, 2018 6:29 pm

The Twins have cycled through pitchers a lot in the first month of the season — 18 different hurlers have taken the mound for Minnesota to date. That’s a lot in a month, and that number could be on the rise.

Tyler Duffey has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester, the Twins announced after Sunday’s game.

It’s not to suggest that Duffey pitched great for the Twins. More to the point, though, he pitched Sunday. He threw 42 pitches in 3 innings of relief, so Duffey would be unavailable for at least a couple of days, and the Twins have a taxed pitching staff and apparently felt that they couldn’t stomach a burned roster spot for Duffey for a couple of days.

They haven’t announced a corresponding move, but they’ll very likely add another pitcher to the staff before Monday’s game against the Blue Jays.

The Twins, having lost 8 of their past 9 games, could be on their way to adding pitcher No. 19 before the calendar turns to May.

