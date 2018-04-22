Notes from the Trop: James Rowson on Max Kepler’s early success against lefties

ST. PETERSBURG–The Rays finished off a surprising sweep of the Twins Sunday, with ex-Twin Carlos Gomez delivering a walk-off two-run home run off Addison Reed.

It was a fitting end to a series dominated by old friends. In addition to Sunday’s home run, Gomez stole second off closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth and came around to score the game-tying run. Denard Span went 5-for-14 and knocked in six, and also had a game-winning fielder’s choice Friday when Zach Duke failed to touch first base. Wilson Ramos, traded for Matt Capps in 2010, went 3-for-9 with two doubles.

Now, the Twins have to go to New York, where their struggles are well known. It should be an interesting series between two teams with designs on returning to the postseason again this year.

James Rowson on Max Kepler’s evolution

Max Kepler struggled mightily against left-handed pitchers last season (.152/.213/.240), to the point that he lost playing time in the second half of the season when a southpaw was on the mound. It’s a small sample size, but Kepler’s had quite a bit of success early on against lefties this season.

On Friday, he hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning off Ryan Yarbrough, and followed it up with a double in the gap against Yarbrough Sunday. In ten at bats against lefties, Kepler already has three extra base hits, half as many as he had all of last year.

Hitting coach James Rowson praised Kepler’s evolution as a hitter.

“He’s in a really good spot right now,” Rowson said. “He knows he can hit left-handed pitching, but obviously it’s been a little bit of a question, so it’s nice to get one [home run] off a lefty to kind of get this going. He put together some good at-bats against lefties last year. Sometimes you don’t always get hits. Obviously this year he’s learned a lot from those at-bats, and he’s built on it and gotten a lot better. We’re watching a really young, talented player grow.”

Rowson believes one key to Kepler’s progress is the consistency with which he prepares. He noted that for a young player, Kepler has a good idea of which drills are instrumental to his continued development.

“He truly deserves all the credit,” he said. “He has a drill package and he does the same drills every day. At times, he may hit some extra breaking balls off a left-handed machine. He’s found something that he likes, he sticks to it religiously, and the results are starting to show.”

The talented outfield trio of Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario have all shown significant growth offensively under Rowson’s tutelage. Rowson received a lot of credit for the work he did with Buxton’s swing last season. All three, he says, are trusting the process.

“I think you’re seeing that process with all these young players,” said Rowson. “You’re seeing it with Buck, Kep and Rosie. The more experience and at-bats they get, the more comfortable they get at this level, and then you see the athletes that they really are show up day in and day out. It’s pretty fun to watch.”

Gibson on his new approach

Kyle Gibson had a decent start Saturday, striking out seven in 6.1 innings while allowing four earned runs. Although his ERA is a modest 4.29, Gibson has 20 strikeouts in 21 innings and is pitching much better than he did in the first half of last season, when he twice got sent down. Gibson rebounded with a strong second half in 2017, in part by using his 4-seam fastball more and pounding the strike zone with greater veracity.

“If I believe I have a good fastball then I need to pitch like I have a good fastball,” he said. “I needed to use my sinker and 4-seamer better [last year]. I’m trying to work on keeping my fastball in the zone and attacking with it.”

Gibson said last year he sometimes failed to make necessary corrections in-game, relying too heavily on the plan he mapped out pre-game and not correcting quickly enough to what the hitters were trying to do.

“Use the game plan but not always stick to the game plan,” he said of his approach this season. “Sometimes hitters come out with a plan that is well-adjusted to what we are going to do, and I just don’t think I was making adjustments fast enough on that. I’m trying to really pay attention to swings and takes and game situations, and have true conviction in what I’m doing.”