Twins turn to prospect Fernando Romero for the rotation; Phil Hughes headed to the bullpen

MINNEAPOLIS — Fernando Romero, prepare for you close-up.

One of the Twins’ top pitching prospects is going to be called up to the big leagues to make his debut Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Paul Molitor said Monday. Romero will take the place of Phil Hughes in the starting rotation, Molitor said.

Hughes has struggled in his two starts since returning from an oblique injury at the end of spring training. He had a second surgery about 9 months ago to alleviate the symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. In his two outings, he hasn’t looked like the same pitcher that carved up opposing lineups in his first season with the Twins in 2014.

For now, Hughes is headed to the Twins’ bullpen to try to get back on track, Molitor said.

“Given the fact that we’ve had a lot of these short starts, with Phil’s short starts, we feel like we need to get him in a better place to be able to help us,” Molitor said Monday. “And running him out there right now doesn’t seem like the best interest for him or the team.”

On Friday against the lowly Reds, Hughes lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits and 2 walks, with 3 strikeouts mixed in there. In his own words, the command and ‘stuff’ Hughes had on Friday was “awful.” It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen his best fastball in Minnesota, but the hope had to be that a second surgery to correct TOS would improve his outlook.

It wasn’t a great start Friday against the Reds, and his previous start against the Yankees didn’t offer much more encouragement.

“Lack of command and lack of stuff led to falling behind in too many counts and leaving too many balls over the plate,” Hughes said Friday. “It’s really frustrating. I pride myself on being a guy that attacks the zone and is able to throw lots of strikes. To be in so many bad counts is a position that I can’t afford to be in.”

So Hughes will go the bullpen, likely pitching in a long relief role to provide some insurance for an overworked relief corps. The tandem hope is that Hughes can regain the form that got him the big contract and subsequent extension in the first place. Hughes is owed $13.2 million this year and next year.

Romero has electric stuff and has the strikeouts to get fans excited. But he’s also had some command problems. In 21 innings with Triple-A Rochester, the young righty has a 2.57 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks.