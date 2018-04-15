Reliever Alan Busenitz joins the Twins before trip to Puerto Rico

Alan Busenitz has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will join the Twins on a trip to Puerto Rico to play the Indians this week.

The Twins have had their past three games called off due ot the weekend storm and blizzard conditions across the Twins Cities.

The Twins had an extra spot on the 25-man roster because they had optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A on Friday. Busenitz will take that roster spot.

He was a key part of last year’s bullpen, and despite a terrific ERA last season he didn’t make the team this year out of spring training. Triple-A Rochester has had its own problems getting games in with the weather in the northeast part of the country. Busenitz has pitched twice this year for the Red Wings (2 2/3 innings, 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts, one walk).

He pitched in 28 games for Minnesota last season, and then appeared in the Wild Card playoff game in New York. He had a 1.99 ERA in 31 2/3 innings. He had a 19.4% strikeout rate with the Twins and a 7.4% walk rate. He likely would have made the team out of spring training if the Twins hadn’t signed 3 veteran free agent relievers this winter: Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Zach Duke.