Report: Twins tried to sign several core players to long-term deals this winter

The Minnesota Twins tried this winter to extend long-term contracts for young players Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Jose Berrios, according to a report from Yahoo’s Jeff Passan. Those offers were “rebuffed,” according to the report.

The figures of contract offers from the Twins weren’t reported in this story, but the exploration itself is interesting.

Since they took over the Twins in November of 2016, Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine have talked about the desire to build a sustainable “championship-caliber” club. Some teams historically have had success by signing good young players to long-term contracts before those players reach arbitration — and well before they reach free agency.

This can be seen as sort of a win-win for the player and team. A player signing that deal, who perhaps has a higher career earning potential but more volatility, gets the security of a paycheck and a promise. A promise that you are our guy and we’re going to take care of you financially before the rules say that we have to.

On the other hand, it can also be a great deal for teams. Sure, they take on some risk that the player will flop and not meet the most optimistic of projections. But assuming his development and career track close to the way the team was hoping — assuming they were good at that exercise and also a little lucky — then the contracts wind up looking like a bargain.

The most famous example is probably Evan Longoria’s contract that he signed a couple weeks into his rookie season with the Devil Rays. That one effectively was for 9 seasons (3 free-agent) years and about $44.6 million, once you include the 3 team option years at the end of the deal. This contract perfectly illustrates the inventive for teams. A little risky to pay a rookie? Sure it is. But between 2008 and 2013, Longoria was worth more than 35 Wins Above Replacement — making him embarrassingly underpaid from a production standpoint.

Anyway, the game has changed since Tampa Bay signed Longoria. (Heck, Longoria is now playing for the San Francisco Giants after a decade of dutiful service as the face of a franchise.) These days the truly great players seem to think that they can earn way more over their pro career by waiting it out rather than taking the instant security (and likely paycut) of a contract extension. The Indians reportedly tried to sign star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a contract worth more than $100 million this winter, and he said no.

Two established stars got big contract extensions this year — Jose Altuve and more recently Charlie Blackmon. But those deals are very different, in all likelihood, than what a team would try to offer a playe who hasn’t even hit salary arbitration yet.

That type of contract could look more similar to the one the Reds gave Eugenio Suarez (26 years old, 7 years, $66 million plus a team option). Or Ender Inciarte with the Braves (26 years old, 6 years/$39.525 million with a team option). Or Odubel Herrera with the Phillies (25 years old, 7 years/$54.5 million with two club option years).

It’s still a few years before this inability to get a long-term deal done becomes any kind of an issue. What we think we know right now is that the Twins tried, the players valued themselves more than the offers explored, and we’ll wait and see what next winter holds — in free agency and in the world of extending contracts to pre-arbitration players.