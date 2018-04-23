Reports: Byron Buxton hurt again on rehab assignment in A-ball

Byron Buxton just can’t seem to catch a break.

On rehab assignment in Florida recovering from migraine headaches, Buxton was scratched from Wednesday’s minor league lineup after he fouled a ball off of his left foot, according to multiple reports.

Buxton was playing for Class-A Fort Myers Miracle on a rehab assignment, and was expected to rejoin the team as early as the current series in New York against the Yankees. That might not happen now, because he fouled a ball off of his left foot during Sunday’s game, per the reports, although X-rays taken were apparently negative.

Before he came down with migraines, Buxton was playing his typically excellent defense, and showed off some speed on the bases. But he was also hitting just .195/.233/.244 before the DL stint.

Related listening: