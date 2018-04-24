Reports: Twins option Alan Busenitz to make room for a fresher arm, Tyler Duffey

Tyler Duffey was cruising at Triple-A Rochester, and now he’s getting another chance in the big leagues.

The team announced Monday night that they’d optioned reliever Alan Busenitz to Triple-A, and Duffey’s great start to the year puts him in line as a logical choice to fill the ‘fresh arm’ void in the Twins’ bullpen. And depending on how he pitches this time around with the Twins, it could be more than that.

Duffey has been in the Majors for parts of 3 seasons, including his incredible debut as a starting pitcher down the stretch in the 2015 season. This year, he didn’t make the team out of spring training and was moved to the bullpen in the minor leagues.

His first four outings have been great. He’s pitched 11 innings and is yet to allow an earned run, he’s struck out 14 hitters and walked only one. He’s pitched at least 3 innings in 3 of his 4 outings, including his last appearance on April 20, in which he used 51 pitches to get through 3 innings.

Rochester has dealt with many of the same weather problems that the Twins have in Minnesota this season. So, Duffey has probably dealt with inconsistent work schedules — but he also may get the benefit of hitters not being able to feel their fingers. Perhaps it cuts both ways.

In any case, Duffey is back with the Twins and he should get a shot this time to prove he deserves to stick for good.