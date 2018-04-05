Rod Carew on Adrian Beltre passing him on the all-time hit list: ‘It’s a brotherhood feeling that we all have’

MINNEAPOLIS — Standing in the long line of people waiting to congratulate Adrian Beltre will be Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

Beltre got credit for career hit number 3,054 on Thursday afternoon with a double to left field in the 2nd inning of the Rangers-A’s game. Beltre is now alone in first place on the all-time hit list among players born in Latin America.

Meanwhile, Carew was in Minneapolis taking in the Twins’ frigid home opener against the Mariners. But Carew was aware that his record — which stood for 32 years — was in jeopardy. No hard feelings, though. Rodney was pulling for Beltre.

“Oh yeah, I was, and I was pulling for Ichiro,” Carew said Thursday. “We know how tough it is to get there, so when we do it’s like, ‘We did accomplish something.’ Yeah, I was happy for him today when I heard it. I’m going to give him a call, too.”

Beltre, who turns 39 years old later this week, was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He’s putting the finishing touches on what should be a Hall of Fame career, a cornerstone for the Rangers franchise for the past 8 seasons.

Carew, from Panama, played 19 seasons in the big leagues and is No. 26 on MLB’s all-time hit list.

Ichiro, in the dugout opposite the Twins, picked up hit No. 3,083 in the U.S during Thursday’s game. He’s 22nd on the all-time list. Twins manager Paul Molitor is No. 10, with 3,319 hits in his big league career.

“I think we all pull for each other, no matter how many hits he gets. As soon as you get to 3,000,” Carew said of the club that could soon add another member with Albert Pujols (2,975 hits as of this writing).

“He’s played a long time and he’s done a heck of a job,” Carew said of Beltre. “When you get to that 3,000 mark you’ve got to feel good for everybody. It’s just like Ichiro. It’s a brotherhood feeling that we all have for each other. Because we have to be special to be able to do that.”