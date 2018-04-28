In search of a fresh arm, Twins call up reliever Matt Magill

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are reeling and they’ve taxed their bullpen so much recently that they’re ever on the look for more fresh arms.

Saturday they called up reliever Matt Magill from Triple-A Rochester. He takes the roster spot that was vacated when the Twins claimed David Hale and used him for 3 innings Friday, only to DFA him after the game.

Magill, 28, was off to a great start with the Red Wings. He’d pitched 8 2/3 innings and hasn’t allowed a run. He has 13 strikeouts and and 2 walks, and he features a big fastball with a slider/cutter, Twins manager Paul Molitor said. He’s also worked on a changeup and could use that pitch as a way to help neutralize lefties.

We’ll see if his minor league success carries over to the big leagues. A 39.4% strikeout rate catches your eye, even if it’s a small sample and it came in the International League.

One fact is not lost on Molitor. And that’s that the Twins spent so much effort this winter to improve their pitching depth — and yet have already had to dig into the minor leagues and hit the waiver wire to find enough pitching in April.

“What we did this winter was to try to protect us from getting too many times during the year where we had to get into scramble mode. But it didn’t take long,” he said.