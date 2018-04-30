Slow progress: Miguel Sano still out of the lineup with hamstring discomfort

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano showed up to the park Monday with his hamstring still sore. What began as one day off to rest the giant leg muscle has turned into 3, and Day 3 didn’t offer much in the way of encouragement.

Sano tried to test his leg by running at Target Field on Monday, but manager Paul Molitor wasn’t exactly encouraged by the results of that test.

“He’s not making a lot of progress,” Molitor said. “Got out and ran a little bit today and it didn’t go particularly well. I was hoping by Day 3 we’d be seeing him in a little bit better position to get him back in the lineup. So he’s going to try to do a few more [baseball] things here [Monday afternoon] to see how he feels swinging and those type of things, so we’ll see if we might be able to get him in there if I need a big at-bat.”

That was in reference to a potential pinch-hit appearance. That didn’t happen Monday, and Molitor said after the game that the Twins would likely need to get a definitive answer Tuesday. As in, if Sano is not healthy enough to play Tuesday he will land on the 10-day DL.

Sano took swings during Friday’s game while in apparent pain or discomfort, because he grounded out to third base late in the 15-9 Twins loss and didn’t bother making a strong effort to run to first base. That raised some eyebrows before it was discovered that Sano was nursing an injury.

If Sano will take much longer to get back to a spot where he can be in the lineup, the Twins will be forced to consider a disabled list stint. They’re already playing with a 3-man bench because of the apparent need to carry more than half a roster worth of pitchers. And now with Sano aching, the Twins are limited to a bench that comprises a backup catcher and backup outfielder.

“It’s tough when you’ve got a limited bench,” Molitor said. “We’ll see how we do the rest of the day, but we’ll see how much longer we could wait before we have to do something [rather than] play with a 2-man bench.”

Sano is hitting .213/.289/.450 this season and striking out in 40% of his plate appearances.