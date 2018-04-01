Spinning a gem: 5 numbers that illustrate dominant first outing for J.O. Berrios

Look out, Major Leagues. Twins starter J.O. Berrios has arrived.

Minnesota’s No. 3 starter continued the team’s trend of strong pitching performances through the first series of the season. And Berrios’ was the best of the bunch. The young righty pitched all 9 innings Sunday and shut out the Orioles with very few blemishes on the ledger. This column presents 5 thoughts on the dominant outing from Berrios, in by-the-numbers fashion.

a) 6 strikeouts

Berrios finished his dominant outing by wiping out Adam Jones on a strikeout with a breaking ball. The reason Twins fans have for years been excited about Berrios is that he combines that nasty curve with a number of other weapons. It starts with mid-90’s heat on his 4-seam fastball, and includes a 2-seamer that has crazy movement at times and a changeup that looks like it could be a great pitch for him, even though he doesn’t use it all that often.

Here’s how he got O’s hitters to punch out Sunday:

The first trip through the batting order Berrios got Colby Rasmus and Pedro Alvarez with high fastballs.

Then he cut down Manny Machado and Adam Jones on a curve the second time through the order .

Berrios got Rasmus again with a 2-seamer that looked like it dived away from the lefty, and Berrios got the called strike on the outside corner.

And then he got Jones to swing through a curveball to end the game and cap the shutout.

b) 66% strikes

Berrios only needed 107 pitches to get through the 9-inning shutout Sunday. And 71 of those pitches were strikes. (I believe he got a generous call or two Sunday and also got squeezed at times late, and I think it’s fair to call it a wash.)

c) 7 runs

Berrios had run support from the very first pitch of the afternoon. Kevin Gausman tried to get ahead of Brian Dozier, who took the challenge and belted pitch No. 1 out of the field of play to put the Twins up 1-0 early.

It turns out that it was the only run that Berrios needed. But just for good measure, the Twins offense poured it on with 3 more runs in the first inning, 2 more in the third and 1 in the 6th inning. Dozier was the offensive star of the day with a pair of solo homers; Eduardo Escobar and Miguel Sano also chipped in with a home run apiece.

The Twins led the American League in runs scored after the all-star break last season. And now they’ve added a healthy Miguel Sano and Logan Morrison — who hit 38 home runs last season — in the DH spot. Through the first series of the season, it’s looking like that lineup is going to score an awful lot of runs this season.

d) 21 innings

Berrios turned in the best start of the young season for the Twins, but Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson did well to hand him the baton.

Odorizzi pitched 6 scoreless innings in the opener, and then Gibson had a no-hitter (with 5 walks) through 6 innings before he was hooked Saturday. Berrios was dominant in the rubber match, and his run-free outing Sunday pushed the scoreless streak to 21 innings for Twins’ starting rotation. A quick consultation with the 1500ESPN stats and info department revealed that Minnesota’s starting rotation is currently on pace to finish the season with a 0.00 ERA.

Lance Lynn, you’re up next.

e) Chance Sisco’s 2 hits

There was a no-hitter in play at one point, and two plays that led to a little bit of controversy.

With 2 outs in the 3rd inning, Chance Sisco doubled to the left-field wall. Eddie Rosario raced under the fly, and couldn’t reel in what looked to be a catchable balls. Some felt that Sisco’s knock should have been ruled an error, which would have kept the no-no intact. Personally, I wasn’t offended that it was ruled a double because of the ground that Rosario had to cover and, more importantly, where he was at in relation to the outfield wall when he tried to make the catch.

With the drama gone and Berrios pursuing a one-hit shutout, Sisco was involved in a play that stirred up more controversy. Here’s the scene: It’s the 9th inning and the Orioles trail 7-0 with Berrios still on the mound and showing no signs of stopping. The Twins employ a huge infield shift against Sisco, who promptly takes the invitation to lay down a beautiful bunt along the third-base line for a single.

The Twins apparently are mad at the audacity.

Brian Dozier was quoted after the game as saying that Sisco will need to learn, and that his veteran teammates will need to talk to him, presumably about the fact that he bunted to reach base while trailing by 7 runs.

That’s an bsurd stance to take, if you ask me.

The Twins relinquish their right to whine about the bunt the moment they shift their infielders. You’re going to give Sisco a hit down the line because you think it increases your chances to win? OK, that’s fine. But then you don’t get to get made when he tries to increase his club’s chance to win by taking the free base.

I’m glad this didn’t come with a no-hitter on the line, because then we really would have seen a head-on collision of playing the odds versus playing within The Code, the unwritten rules of the game. It appears like the controversy was minimized because there wasn’t a no-no on the line, and because Berrios and the Twins were able to complete the shutout.

