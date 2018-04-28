Here today, gone tomorrow: Twins use new guy Hale and then designate him for assignment

MINNEAPOLIS — David Hale faced the Twins on Monday as a member of the Yankees’ pitching staff in New York. A few days later, he was claimed off waivers by the Twins and added to the roster.

Friday the Twins got a short start by Phil Hughes, and needed a lot of out from a bullpen that couldn’t keep the Reds off the board practically all night. As a result, the new guy Hale pitched 3 innings of relief. He allowed 4 earned runs and threw 57 pitches.

As a result of that — and more broadly, as a result of the Twins’ recent over-reliance on relievers — Hale was given his marching orders after the game. The Twins announced late Friday night that Hale had been designated for assignment or release.

Thanks for your service, good luck at your next stop.

“I give David credit for going out there and giving what he gave us,” manager Paul Molitor said.

“I don’t know how many games out of these last handful that we’ve had a few guys down or they’re unavailable [relievers],” Molitor said. “You get the short start and then you start trying to count outs to get to the end. It’s been one of those weeks where on a daily basis we’re looking at things we can do. We’re looking at our system, we’re looking outside our system, it’s just kind of been a constant.”

The Twins, for their part, will probably have a new minor league pitcher in Minnesota in time for Saturday’s game. Hale will now wait to hear what’s next for him. If he’s not claimed on waivers the Twins could assign him to the minor leagues and keep him off of the 40-man roster.