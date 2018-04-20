Trending now: Will Twins hitters finish April with more hits than strikeouts?

Miguel Sano isn’t the only Twins hitter who strikes out more often than he gets a base hit. We’ll write specifically about Sano and his strikeouts another day. For today, I wanted to look at a team-wide and league-wide trend that was first brought to my attention by national writers Ben Lindbergh and Joe Sheehan.

Quick, without cheating, venture a guess. Do Twins hitters currently have more base hits than strikeouts, or is it the other way around?

The Twins, it turns out, have punched out more than they’ve reached base via hits. That’s a trend league-wide, so Minnesota certainly is not alone in this penchant for Ks. Let’s first mention two caveats that I think are necessary here: a) it’s been very cold for many of the Twins’ games, and they’ve already had 4 games moved back because of the weather; and b) it’s the first month of the season, and so the likelihood is that the Twins have faced a relatively high percentage of healthy and front-of-the-rotation starters. As an example, the Twins have only needed to use 4 different starters pitchers through the first three weeks of play – thanks to scheduled off days and a Minnesota blizzard.

With those disclaimers properly considered, let’s look at the numbers.

Twins hitters have combined for 109 hits this year. They’ve struck out 131 times. Over a combined 524 plate appearances, that works out to a collective 25% strikeout rate and a ‘base-hit rate’ of 20.8%.

Twins manager Paul Molitor has talked in the past about his personal preference that skews away from where the game seems headed. He’s said that he’s not the biggest fan of the fact that the best hitters in the world are striking out 200+ times in an apparent effort to do more damage with the pitches that they do hit.

Strikeouts are just an accepted part of the game now. Big boppers – and little boppers – swing for the fences and try to hit balls hard and on a home-run trajectory. Sometimes they miss, and everyone shrugs and waits for the next guy to try to do damage.

Right now, five Twins hitters have more base hits than strikeouts. That list is Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Ryan LaMarre. If your mood will be negatively impacted by the findings, I wouldn’t recommended looking up where Miguel Sano and Logan Morrison currently rate in these categories.

The Twins have 11 games remaining this month, as of this writing. Let’s just pretend that they’ll only strike out 5 times per game the rest of the month. (They’re average more than 10 per contest.) If they do that and their average number of hits per game stays the same, they’ll be able to escape the dubious distinction of a calendar month with more strikeouts than hits. (For simplicity, we’re including the two March games in Baltimore in this analysis.)

But we should also mention that the Twins are due to face Chris Archer, who likes the strikeouts. And Blake Snell is the scheduled Saturday starter for Tampa Bay. He’s running a very high 30% strikeout rate at this point in the season, a big jump from his previous marks. And Sunday’s starter is “To Be Announced,” which in some cases in Tampa-St. Pete can mean a quasi-Bullpen Day.

Which leads us to the final point here. Relievers are better at striking out hitters than their colleagues who throw out the first pitch. Across MLB last season, starters had a 20.6% strikeout rate, while relievers punched out hitters 23.3% of the time. That makes sense, since relievers typically only have to worry about a few batters, while a starter has to make his stuff hold for two or three (or more) trips through the batting order. That’s a harder task, I’d imagine.

I don’t have data readily available to say whether the Twins are facing more relievers so far this year than they did a year ago. But the general sense is that we’re seeing more and more relief innings these days. So, maybe that bumps up the overall strikeout rate, or maybe it drags down the average strikeout rate of bullpens, since the relievers are now responsible for more outs per ballgame. (To give an idea about the relative workload of starting pitchers and bullpens: Last year, Twins’ starters shouldered 60.6% of all innings pitched, while relievers and Chris Gimenez handled the other 39.4%.)

I’m guessing that the Twins’ hitters will strike out more times than they’ll get a hit in the first month of the season. They’re on pace to do just that, and they’re not alone in Major League Baseball.

To recap: Cold weather, yes. And good starting pitchers, and strikeout-geared bullpens. But also, there’s this widespread acceptance of the tradeoffs of swings and misses for power output. The Twins, like a lot of teams, are probably going to strike out a lot this season. And they’ll hope to make up the difference by drawing walks and hitting for power when they do make contact.

If you enjoy reading the baseball ramblings of Derek Wetmore, you can support him by following him on Facebook, or by sharing this column with a friend.