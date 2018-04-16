It turns out Ryan LaMarre will be with the Twins in Puerto Rico after all

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre has been announced as the 26th man for the Twins for their series in Puerto Rico.

He had been optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, and then the Twins had all 3 games this weekend postponed for weather concerns. (Playing baseball in a blizzard is suboptimal.) During that stretch of called games, the Twins used the free roster spot to call up reliever Alan Busenitz.

LaMarre had gone 4-for-8 in limited trips to the plate but was optioned off the 25-man roster just before the Puerto Rico trip. Now, he’ll make the trip after all. The Twins are scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday in two ‘home’ games against the Indians.

LaMarre was one of the stories of Twins spring training, and he made the club in part on the strength of his good month in Florida.

But with the way the Twins’ roster is built, LaMarre basically is a little-used fifth outfielder. Robbie Grossman gets into games before him offensively, and the three starters — Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario — spend a lot of time in the everyday lineup.