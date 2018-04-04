Twins doing what they can to make sure Target Field’s home opener happens

If the weather doesn’t cooperate and the Twins have to postpone Thursday’s home opener, it won’t be for lack of effort.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to start just after 3:00 pm local time. But it’s early April in Minnesota and so there are widespread concerns about the forecast. In this case, it’s the high-tech weather instruments telling us that the game might have to be played with a daytime high temperature of 34 degrees, a low temp of 15, and a 50% chance of snow.

What are you going to do? Grab a shovel.

And according to a few sources with direct knowledge of snow removal efforts, that’s exactly what the Twins did Thursday.

With the uniformed roster on the road to wrap up a road trip in Pittsburgh, more than 100 members of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ staff worked to clear snow Wednesday at Target Field, sources said. That list included GM Thad Levine, assistant GM Rob Antony, Baseball Ops Director Daniel Adler, Director of Minor League Ops Jeremy Zoll and many others.

Adler previously worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida; Zoll was in the Dodgers organization last year; Levine’s office 18 months ago was in Arlington, Texas. The guess here is that shoveling April snow in Minneapolis wasn’t on the list of job duties when those guys applied for jobs here.

But that group and others stepped up for some team building and snow clearing. Here’s some video captured by our friends at KSTP TV.

The #MNTwins MVP(s) this week = all the folks involved in getting the ballpark ready for tomorrow. Here’s some video we got today. More on @KSTP at 4:30, 6, etc. pic.twitter.com/7bydrkYmtO — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 4, 2018

And here’s a photo of the green grass, tweeted by team president Dave St. Peter. The rest of the metro area was covered in a wet, white blanket Wednesday.

That emerald green grass is the best thing I’ve seen in quite a while. pic.twitter.com/DQO7oDehlv — Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) April 4, 2018

The Twins have a built-in off day Friday with the Mariners in town, just in case the opener needs to be scrapped for weather. The Tigers, to pick an example, have already had 3 games adjusted because of weather. Snow and other conditions have been a story across the baseball landscape in this first week. We’ll see what happens in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

If you’re planning to go to the game Thursday, you should bring your coat. You can leave your shovel at home; the Twins already took care of the snow.