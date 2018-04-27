Twins are getting back Angels’ reliever Luke Bard, a Statcast all-star

Luke Bard is back in the Twins organization, and he’s a Statcast marvel.

Bard has gained some fans in the stats community with his 4-seam fastball, which boasts the highest spin rate of any fastball in the big leagues.

The Angels took Bard from the Twins this winter in the Rule 5 draft. But they decided that they didn’t want to carry him on their MLB roster all year, and they sent him through waivers and then offered him to the Twins. Minnesota agreed to pick up the $50,000 tab to take him back, and he’s been assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Bard pitched 11 2/3 innings for the Halos. He surrendered 7 runs on 10 hits and 5 walks. He also had 13 strikeouts, which helps explain why a team would be interested in taking him from the Twins in the first place.

He’s also come into some notoriety among stat heads this year, despite his rocky start to the season. Bard’s 4-seam fastball has the highest spin rate in the Majors this year — by a relatively wide margin. The average MLB fastball is measured at about 2,200 rotations per minute. Bard’s checks in at 2,770 RPM, ahead of second-place Carl Edwards Jr.’ s 4-seam spin rate of 2,681 RPM.

Bard was originally a first-round pick in 2012 out of Georgia Tech. He averaged more than a strikeout per inning as a minor leaguer with the Twins.