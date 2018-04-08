Twins likely to adjust rotation after weather causes Mariners game to be postponed

MINNEAPOLIS — With snow in the forecast, the Mariners and Twins avoided another chilly afternoon at the ballpark. Sunday’s scheduled game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the teams announced.

The game will be played May 14 instead, with a 6:10pm first pitch.

If you had tickets for Sunday, you’ve got two choices:

Use the tickets to get into the rescheduled game. Exchange the ticket for any future Twins regular season game this year — subject to availability. You can swap your tickets for seats with equal or lesser value.

Lance Lynn was schedule to start Sunday’s game, and he’ll be pushed back to Monday’s tilt against the Astros. He’ll be followed by Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson, the Twins announced. That trio likely will be followed by Saturday’s starter, J.O. Berrios. At which point the Twins will need a fifth starter Friday, April 13, for the first time of the season. Phil Hughes has been rehabbing in the minor leagues and could be lined up to make that start.